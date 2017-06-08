Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster (Video ufficiale e testo)
Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster testo
Work it
Make it
Do it
Makes us
Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger
More than
Hour
Our
Never
Ever
After
Work is
Over
Work it
Make it
Do it
Makes us
Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger
Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us
Stronger
More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over
Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us
Stronger
More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over
Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us
Stronger
More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over
Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it
Harder
Make it
Do it
Faster
Makes us
More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.
More than ever,
Hour,
Our work is never over!
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it,
(Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger)
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
Work it harder,
Do it faster,
More than ever,
Our work is never over!
Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!
