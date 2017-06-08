Home #Daft Punk Video Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster (Video ufficiale e testo)

Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster testo

Work it
Make it
Do it

Makes us

Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger

More than
Hour
Our
Never

Ever
After
Work is
Over

Work it
Make it
Do it
Makes us

Harder
Better
Faster
Stronger

Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us
Stronger

More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over

Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us
Stronger

More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over

Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us
Stronger

More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over

Work it
Harder
Make it
Better
Do it
Faster
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger,
More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it
Harder
Make it

Do it
Faster
Makes us

More than
Ever
Hour
After
Hour
Work is
Never
Over

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.

More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.

More than ever,
Hour,
Our work is never over!

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.

More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it,
(Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger)

More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

Work it harder,
Do it faster,
More than ever,
Our work is never over!

Work it harder,
Make it better,
Do it faster,
Makes us stronger.

More than ever,
Hour after hour
Work is
Never over!

