Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster (Video ufficiale e testo)

Daft Punk - Harder, Better, Faster testo



Work it

Make it

Do it



Makes us



Harder

Better

Faster

Stronger



More than

Hour

Our

Never



Ever

After

Work is

Over



Work it

Make it

Do it

Makes us



Harder

Better

Faster

Stronger



Work it

Harder

Make it

Better

Do it

Faster

Makes us

Stronger



More than

Ever

Hour

After

Hour

Work is

Never

Over



Work it

Harder

Make it

Better

Do it

Faster

Makes us

Stronger



More than

Ever

Hour

After

Hour

Work is

Never

Over



Work it

Harder

Make it

Better

Do it

Faster

Makes us

Stronger



More than

Ever

Hour

After

Hour

Work is

Never

Over



Work it

Harder

Make it

Better

Do it

Faster

Makes us stronger,

More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger,

More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger,

More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us,

More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger,

More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it

Harder

Make it



Do it

Faster

Makes us



More than

Ever

Hour

After

Hour

Work is

Never

Over



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger.



More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger.



More than ever,

Hour,

Our work is never over!



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger.



More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it,

(Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger)



More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!



Work it harder,

Do it faster,

More than ever,

Our work is never over!



Work it harder,

Make it better,

Do it faster,

Makes us stronger.



More than ever,

Hour after hour

Work is

Never over!