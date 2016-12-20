Dannic | Full liveset | 538Jingleball

Dannic @ 538 JingleBall, Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands 2016-12-17

01. Dannic vs. Merk & Kremont feat. Duane Harden - Music (Intro Edit) [FONK]

w/ Dannic - Fonk It Up [FONK]

w/ The Weeknd & Daft Punk vs. Jay Hardway - Amsterdam Starboy (Hardwell Mashup) [REPUBLIC (UNIVERSAL)&THINSP;/&THINSP;SPINNIN']

02. Dazepark - Rift (SICK INDIVIDUALS Disco Electrique Edit)

w/ Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me (Dash Berlin Remix) [ARMADA TRICE]

[08:23] Sebjak & WILL K vs. Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX - Kumasi vs. I Love It (Dannic Mashup)

04. Fedde Le Grand vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl feat. Georgi Kay - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit vs. In My Mind (Dannic Mashup)

[12:12] Bingo Players vs. Dannic vs. Shaun Frank & KSHMR & Delaney Jane - Rattle vs. Can You Feel It vs. Heaven (Dannic Mashup) [HYSTERIA&THINSP;/&THINSP;SPINNIN' REMIXES&THINSP;/&THINSP;FONK]

[14:02] HI-LO & Firebeatz - Jack Your Body

w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK feat. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Acappella) [JACK BACK]

[15:46] Dannic & We AM vs. The Chainsmokers vs. Jauz feat. Halsey - Move vs. Closer (Dannic Mashup)

08. Brennan Heart & Wildstylez - Lose My Mind [BRENNAN HEART]

w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Reload [REFUNE]

[21:10] Dannic & DBSTF vs. Justin Timberlake - Noise vs. Can't Stop The Feeling (Dannic Mashup)

[23:53] Dannic - Blaze [REVEALED]

w/ David Guetta & Showtek feat. VASSY - BAD (Acappella) [JACK BACK]

[27:08] Bastille - Good Grief (Don Diablo Remix) [VIRGIN]

[29:08] Dannic & SICK INDIVIDUALS - Feel Your Love (DBSTF Remix) [REVEALED]

w/ Dannic vs. Promise Land - ID

[31:45] Mako vs. Dannic - ID

w/ Sander Van Doorn & Martin Garrix & DVBBS feat. Aleesia - Gold Skies (Acappella) [SPINNIN']

w/ Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love [STMPD]

[33:10] DubVision vs. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin vs. Kygo ft. Conrad Sewell - Turn It Around vs. Don't You Worry Child vs. Firestone (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup) [EMI UK&THINSP;/&THINSP;SPINNIN'&THINSP;/&THINSP;SONY]

w/ Dannic vs. Kygo vs. Dallask - Zenith's Firestone Retrograde (Dannic Smashup) [REVEALED&THINSP;/&THINSP;SONY]

[38:42] Dyro & Dannic - Radical [REVEALED]

w/ Sebastien Benett - Let Me See Those Hands (Acappella) [BUGEYED]

[39:20] Dannic & Jane XØ feat. Airto - Undone vs. Light The Sky (Dannic Mashup)

17. Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You [REPRISE]