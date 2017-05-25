Dash Berlin Live at S2O 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand
Dash Berlin @ S2O Songkran Music Festival, Thailand 2017-04-13
01. Dash Berlin - We Are Intro (Bangkok)
02. Dash Berlin feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn - Better Half Of Me (Dash Berlin Upgrade) [AROPA]
03. Alesso feat. Matthew Koma - Years (Dash Berlin Remix) [REFUNE]
04. Dash Berlin feat. Daphne Khoo - We Don't Belong
05. Alan Walker feat. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Dash Berlin Remix) [NCS]
06. Ellie Goulding - Still Falling For You (Dash Berlin Rework)
07. Dash Berlin & DBSTF feat. Jake Reese & Waka Flocka Flame & DJ Whoo Kid - Gold (Club Mix) [ARMADA]
08. Alessia Cara - Scars To Your Beautiful (Dash Berlin Rework) [DEF JAM]
09. Dash Berlin & Syzz - This Is Who We Are (Club Mix) [ARMADA]
10. Dash Berlin & Luca Perra - Without The Sun [ARMADA TRICE]
11. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Dash Berlin Rework) [ASYLUM]
12. Dash Berlin feat. Bo Bruce - Coming Home [ARMADA]
[33:20] Dash Berlin feat. Erene - Paint This Town
14. The Chainsmokers feat. ROZES - Roses (Dash Berlin Remix) [SONY]
15. Dash Berlin & Jay Cosmic feat. Collin McLoughlin - Here Tonight [ARMADA]
w/ Dash Berlin & Jay Cosmic feat. Collin McLoughlin - Here Tonight (Carita La Nina Remix) [ARMADA]
[41:50] Hailee Steinfeld & Grey feat. Zedd - Starving (Dash Berlin Rework) [REPUBLIC (UNIVERSAL)]
17. Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Dash Berlin Rework) [STMPD]
18. Gareth Emery feat. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel [GARUDA]
19. Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Dash Berlin Remix) [RCA]
20. Dash Berlin feat. Do - Heaven [ARMADA]
21. Lost Frequencies feat. Easton Corbin - Are You With Me (Dash Berlin Remix) [ARMADA TRICE]
w/ Nom De Strip - The Game [RISING]
22. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Dash Berlin Rework) [COLUMBIA]
23. Dash Berlin feat. Emma Hewitt - Waiting (Dash Berlin Miami 2016 Remix) [ARMADA]
[63:40] Dash Berlin feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn - Locked Out Of Heaven
25. ATB - 9PM (Till I Come) [KONTOR]
26. Darude - Sandstorm (Dash Berlin Rework) [NEO RECORDS]
27. Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg) [FREE/EPM]
28. Cosmic Gate - Exploration Of Space (Mark Sixma Remix) [WAKE YOUR MIND]
29. Dash Berlin feat. Christina Novelli - Jar Of Hearts (Club Mix) [AROPA]
30. Public Project - Operation B 2010 (Club Mix) [ADDICTED TO TRANCE]
31. Armin Van Buuren vs. Martin Garrix & Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Ping Pong Tremor (Hardwell Tomorrowland Mashup) [ARMIND&THINSP;/&THINSP;SPINNIN']
32. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Dash Berlin Rework) [XL]
33. Dash Berlin feat. Vera Ostrova - Till The Sky Falls Down (Andrew Rayel Remix) [ARMADA CAPTIVATING]
