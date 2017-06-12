Home #Dash Berlin Video Dash Berlin Live at Ultra Music Festival Singapore 2017
Dash Berlin Live at Ultra Music Festival Singapore 2017

Dash Berlin @ Ultra Singapore 2017

  1. Dash Berlin ft. Bo Bruce - Coming Home
  2. Dash Berlin ft. Emma Hewitt - Waiting (Dash Berlin Miami 2016 Remix)
  3. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Dash Berlin Rework)
  4. Dash Berlin & Jay Cosmic ft. Collin McLoughlin - Here Tonight (Carita La Nina Remix)
  5. Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me (ID Remix)
  6. Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Dash Berlin Rework)
  7. Dash Berlin & Matt Simons - With You
  8. Jonas Blue ft. JP Cooper - Perfect Strangers (Dash Berlin Rework)
  9. Alesso ft. Matthew Koma - Years (Dash Berlin Remix)
  10. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know
  11. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Dash Berlin Rework)
  12. Wolfpack & Warp Brothers - Phatt Bass 2016 (Dash Berlin Remix)
  13. Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Dash Berlin Remix)
  14. Lost Frequencies feat. Easton Corbin & Dash Berlin vs. Nom De Strip - Are You With Me vs. The Game (Dash Berlin Dashup)
  15. Ellie Goulding - Still Falling For You (Dash Berlin Rework)
  16. Darude - Sandstorm (Dash Berlin Rework)
  17. Dannic & Shermanology & Jewelz & Sparks vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Wait For You vs. Reload (Dash Berlin Dashup)
  18. Dash Berlin ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - Locked Out Of Heaven
  19. The Chainsmokers ft. ROZES - Roses (Dash Berlin Remix)
  20. James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go (Dash Berlin Rework)
  21. Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
  22. Delerium ft. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Dash Berlin Rework)
  23. Bodyrox ft. Luciana - Yeah Yeah (ID Remix)
  24. Dash Berlin & DBSTF ft. Jake Reese & Waka Flocka Flame & DJ Whoo Kid - Gold (Club Mix)
  25. John Legend - Love Me Now (Dash Berlin Remix)
  26. ATB - 9PM (Till I Come) (Dash Berlin Remix)
  27. Gareth Emery ft. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel (Dash Berlin Rework)
  28. Dash Berlin ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - Better Half Of Me (Dash Berlin Upgrade)
  29. Dash Berlin ft. Vera Ostrova - Till The Sky Falls Down (Andrew Rayel Remix)
  30. Dash Berlin ft. Do - Heaven (Isaac Remix)

