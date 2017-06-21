Home #Dash Berlin Video Gareth Emery feat. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel (Dash Berlin Remix)
Video ufficiali

Gareth Emery feat. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel (Dash Berlin Remix)

Gareth Emery - Concrete Angel (feat. Christina Novelli) [Radio Edit]: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

45 condivisioni

Gareth Emery - Concrete Angel (feat. Christina Novelli) [Radio Edit] testo

Let me breath you in, and breath the words in your mouth
Inside your shivering, the silence shouts so loud
I just want to, I just want to stay around

And while my heart beats I promise I won't let you down

If I'm somewhere else it doesn't mean that I don't see
That you don't trust yourself, that's why you don't trust me
It makes me crazy, when you're crazy, you don't speak
You think you know me, but what you know is just skin deep

If you keep building these walls
Brick by brick towers so tall
Soon I won't see you at all
Till the concrete angel falls
I knew who you were from the start
But now I don't know who you are
Soon there will be nothing at all
Till the concrete angel falls

If you keep building these walls
Brick by brick towers so tall
Soon I won't see you at all
Till the concrete angel falls
I knew who you were from the start
But now I don't know who you are
Soon there will be nothing at all
Till the concrete angel falls

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Dash Berlin

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs