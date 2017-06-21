Gareth Emery feat. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel (Dash Berlin Remix)

Gareth Emery - Concrete Angel (feat. Christina Novelli) [Radio Edit] testo



Let me breath you in, and breath the words in your mouth

Inside your shivering, the silence shouts so loud

I just want to, I just want to stay around



And while my heart beats I promise I won't let you down



If I'm somewhere else it doesn't mean that I don't see

That you don't trust yourself, that's why you don't trust me

It makes me crazy, when you're crazy, you don't speak

You think you know me, but what you know is just skin deep



If you keep building these walls

Brick by brick towers so tall

Soon I won't see you at all

Till the concrete angel falls

I knew who you were from the start

But now I don't know who you are

Soon there will be nothing at all

Till the concrete angel falls



If you keep building these walls

Brick by brick towers so tall

Soon I won't see you at all

Till the concrete angel falls

I knew who you were from the start

But now I don't know who you are

Soon there will be nothing at all

Till the concrete angel falls