Gareth Emery feat. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel (Dash Berlin Remix)
45 condivisioni
Gareth Emery - Concrete Angel (feat. Christina Novelli) [Radio Edit] testo
Let me breath you in, and breath the words in your mouth
Inside your shivering, the silence shouts so loud
I just want to, I just want to stay around
And while my heart beats I promise I won't let you down
If I'm somewhere else it doesn't mean that I don't see
That you don't trust yourself, that's why you don't trust me
It makes me crazy, when you're crazy, you don't speak
You think you know me, but what you know is just skin deep
If you keep building these walls
Brick by brick towers so tall
Soon I won't see you at all
Till the concrete angel falls
I knew who you were from the start
But now I don't know who you are
Soon there will be nothing at all
Till the concrete angel falls
If you keep building these walls
Brick by brick towers so tall
Soon I won't see you at all
Till the concrete angel falls
I knew who you were from the start
But now I don't know who you are
Soon there will be nothing at all
Till the concrete angel falls
Altro su #Dash Berlin
-
PubblicatoDash Berlin - Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDJ e produttori come Dash Berlin, Eric Prydz ed Above & Beyond all'estero registrano presenze sui mainstage più importanti e sold out ovunque. Ma in Italia?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoDash Berlin @ Ultra Singapore 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoGli Stati Uniti fanno incetta di guest star, da Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike a Steve Aoki e Calvin Harris. Bene anche il Canada, due comparse in Asia, zero in...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
PubblicatoDash Berlin @ S2O Songkran Music Festival, Thailand 2017-04-13
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoContinua la polemica sulla Top 100 di DJMag, ma gli artisti più affermati hanno da dire la loro. Da Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike a Steve Aoki, le voci dei...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs