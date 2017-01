David Bowie - No Plan (Video ufficiale e testo)

David Bowie - No Plan testo



Here, there's no music here

I'm lost in streams of sound

Here, am I nowhere now?



No plan



Wherever I may go

Just where

Just there

I am

All of the things that are my life

My desires

My beliefs

My moods

Here is my place without a plan



Here

Second Avenue

Just out of view

Here

Is no traffic here?

No plan



All the things that are my life

My moods

My beliefs

My desires

Me alone

Nothing to regret

This is no place, but here I am

This is not quite yet