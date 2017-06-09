David Guetta - 2U (feat. Justin Bieber) (Video ufficiale e testo)
David Guetta - 2U (feat. Justin Bieber) testo
No limit in the sky that I won't fly for ya
No amount of tears in my eyes that I won't cry for ya
Oooh no
With every breath, that I take
I want you to share that air with me
There's no promise that I won't keep
I'll climb a mountain there's none too steep
When it comes to you
There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you
Comes to you
Cupid in a line, arrow got your name on it
Oooh yeah
Don't miss out on a love and regret yourself on it
Oooo
Open up your mind, clear your head
Ain't gotta wake up to an empty bed
Share my life, it's yours to keep
Now that I give to you all of me
When it comes to you
There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you
Comes to you
Want you to share that
When it comes to you
Want you to share that
When it comes to you
There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you
Comes to you
