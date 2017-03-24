David Guetta - Light My Body Up (feat. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne) (Video ufficiale e testo)
David Guetta - Light My Body Up (feat. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne) testo
[Nicki Minaj:]
Yo, I just started my sentence like a capital letter
Got bars for years, I hope you send me a letter
Know she'll never be queen, so now she got a vendetta
I ain't talkin' 'bout David when I say I'ma Guetta
Twenty mil' on my off, season of course
Twenty million when you ain't put out no album or tours
Yes, bitch, I'm me
Pretty N-I-C
You get it? Icy
But my name is spelled N-I-C
I feel like we going under
Take me down
I can't help but wonder
You got everything I want and
If you keep on talking
I'ma put it where you want it
Keep up, ain't no need to slow it down
We could get it poppin'
You could love me, love me downtown
You got everything I want now
Let me fill your fantasies
And give you what you dream 'bout
You got something that I believe
I've been waiting for all my
We're blazing high, smoke fill the night
I'm gasoline, you're fire
Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me down
Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me
Light my body up
Light my body up
Light my body up
Stakes are higher than a mother
What you wanna bet that you'll never find another?
Like me, I'm once in a lifetime
Only get all of me once in your lifetime
I'll leave you drowning in your wet dream
Swimming in that love
Surf it up in your wet dream
Baby, let me blow your cover
Come on, make me wish I was your part time lover
You got something that I believe
I've been waiting for all my
We're blazing high, smoke fill the night
I'm gasoline, you're fire
Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me down
Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me
Light my body up
Light my body up
Light my body up
[Lil Wayne:]
Girl you know I brought that thing right up out the darkness
Made that thing a starfish, right up on my swordfish
I'ma bring sparks and your favorite narcs
Ooooh, you raise the bar, you take it far, you rated R
But keep it tight tight, take this D, go night night
Go so far downtown on you, I lose Wi-Fi
Give me high five
'Cause you know you gon' need a goon to come lick, lick your wounds
Got you lit like tick tick tick, like tick tick tick
Tick tick, tune
[Nicki Minaj:]
You got something that I believe
I've been waiting for all my
We're blazing high, smoke fill the night
I'm gasoline, you're fire
Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me down
Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me
Light my body up
