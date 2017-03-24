David Guetta - Light My Body Up (feat. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne) (Video ufficiale e testo)

David Guetta - Light My Body Up (feat. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne) testo



[Nicki Minaj:]

Yo, I just started my sentence like a capital letter

Got bars for years, I hope you send me a letter

Know she'll never be queen, so now she got a vendetta

I ain't talkin' 'bout David when I say I'ma Guetta

Twenty mil' on my off, season of course

Twenty million when you ain't put out no album or tours

Yes, bitch, I'm me

Pretty N-I-C

You get it? Icy

But my name is spelled N-I-C



I feel like we going under

Take me down

I can't help but wonder

You got everything I want and

If you keep on talking

I'ma put it where you want it

Keep up, ain't no need to slow it down

We could get it poppin'

You could love me, love me downtown

You got everything I want now

Let me fill your fantasies

And give you what you dream 'bout



You got something that I believe

I've been waiting for all my

We're blazing high, smoke fill the night

I'm gasoline, you're fire

Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me down

Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me



Light my body up

Light my body up

Light my body up



Stakes are higher than a mother

What you wanna bet that you'll never find another?

Like me, I'm once in a lifetime

Only get all of me once in your lifetime

I'll leave you drowning in your wet dream

Swimming in that love

Surf it up in your wet dream

Baby, let me blow your cover

Come on, make me wish I was your part time lover



You got something that I believe

I've been waiting for all my

We're blazing high, smoke fill the night

I'm gasoline, you're fire

Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me down

Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me



Light my body up

Light my body up

Light my body up



[Lil Wayne:]

Girl you know I brought that thing right up out the darkness

Made that thing a starfish, right up on my swordfish

I'ma bring sparks and your favorite narcs

Ooooh, you raise the bar, you take it far, you rated R

But keep it tight tight, take this D, go night night

Go so far downtown on you, I lose Wi-Fi

Give me high five

'Cause you know you gon' need a goon to come lick, lick your wounds

Got you lit like tick tick tick, like tick tick tick

Tick tick, tune



[Nicki Minaj:]

You got something that I believe

I've been waiting for all my

We're blazing high, smoke fill the night

I'm gasoline, you're fire

Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me down

Oh, you're burnin' me down, burnin' me



Light my body up