Deorro - Turn Back Time (feat. Teemu) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Where did it go?
Nobody knows
I thought that we had something
Why do we know?
[?]
Hey, that could be worth something
Lay your head in my hands
Oh come on
Stay right here if you can
And why don't we turn back time for tonight?
Oh come on and lay down here in the fire
Though we would know
Diamonds or gold
Hey, was it all for nothing
Tears that may fall
On the pillow
Now, that's got to be worth something
Lay your head in my hands
Oh come on
Stay the night if you can
And why don't we turn back time for tonight?
Oh come on and lay down here in the fire
For a while [?]
And why don't we turn?
And why don't we turn?
What about one last night before goodbyes?
