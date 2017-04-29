Deorro - Turn Back Time (feat. Teemu) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Deorro - Turn Back Time (feat. Teemu) testo



Where did it go?

Nobody knows

I thought that we had something

Why do we know?

[?]

Hey, that could be worth something

Lay your head in my hands

Oh come on

Stay right here if you can

And why don't we turn back time for tonight?

Oh come on and lay down here in the fire

Though we would know

Diamonds or gold

Hey, was it all for nothing

Tears that may fall

On the pillow

Now, that's got to be worth something

Lay your head in my hands

Oh come on

Stay the night if you can

And why don't we turn back time for tonight?

Oh come on and lay down here in the fire

For a while [?]

And why don't we turn?

And why don't we turn?

What about one last night before goodbyes?