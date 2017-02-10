Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution (Video ufficiale e testo)
Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution testo
You've been kept down
You've been pushed 'round
You've been lied to
You've been fed truths
Who's making your decisions
You or your religion
Your government, your countries
You patriotic junkies
Where's the revolution
Come on people
You're letting me down
Where's the revolution
Come on people
You're letting me down
You've been pissed on
For too long
Your rights abused
Your views refused
They manipulate and threaten
With terror as a weapon
Scare you till you're stupefied
Wear you down until you're on their side
Where's the revolution
Come on people
You're letting me down
Where's the revolution
Come on people
You're letting me down
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine's humming
The engine's humming
The engine's humming
The engine's humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
The train is coming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
The engine's humming
The engine's humming
The engine's humming
The engine's humming
So get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Get on board
Where's the revolution
Come on people
You're letting me down
Where's the revolution
Come on people
You're letting me down
