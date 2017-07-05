Desiigner - Liife (feat. Gucci Mane) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Desiigner - Liife (feat. Gucci Mane) testo
[Intro]
Taz countin' all this fuckin' money
CashMoneyAP
Git, git, grrrrrah
Git, git, grrrrrah
Desiigner
[Chorus: Desiigner]
Let me tell you how it is
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
[Verse 1: Desiigner]
Told me stay away from the bullshit
Stay focused, here the rhymin'
Shout to Big Blood, fuck the police
Heard Trump in the county
I seen niggas Feds
When I pulled up, yeah and he's frownin'
Yeah niggas get bounties here
Hit the ocean, (grrrrrah) he drownin'
Bounce bitch, beat bouncin'
Hashtag, click, pound
Niggas talk shit or freestyle
Fuck them, everybody stylin'
Hot 97 turn to 9/11
When the MAC 11, streets rhymin'
Pop off these diamonds
Make a DJ get down with it
[Chorus: Desiigner]
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets (It's Gucci)
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
[Verse 2: Gucci Mane]
I'm on some real life
Real ice, this my real wife
I did real time and I lost my mind twice
On the interstate, gamblin' like I'm shootin' dice
I'll drive the whole night just to get that low price (skrrt)
Everybody rootin' for the underdog
But when you on the top, they wanna see you fall (fall)
But fuck 'em all
I put my back against the wall (wall)
They hate to see you ball
They wanna see a nigga crawl (fall)
Shout out to Desiigner, he be killin' shit (Desiigner)
You gotta be a hater you not feelin' it (fuck 'em)
G.O.O.D. Music but we make that hood music (haaan)
And we ain't gotta brag 'cause we used to it
(It's Gucci!)
[Chorus: Desiigner]
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
[Bridge: Desiigner]
Funny, (git!, grrrrrah)
Desiigner
All the finest
Fill up the shooters
Man this boy gettin' money
I'm in love with the money
[?]
Ayy, huh
[Chorus: Desiigner]
I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit
Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich
Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets
They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick
