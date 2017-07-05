Desiigner - Liife (feat. Gucci Mane) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Desiigner - Liife (feat. Gucci Mane) testo



[Intro]

Taz countin' all this fuckin' money

CashMoneyAP

Git, git, grrrrrah

Git, git, grrrrrah

Desiigner



[Chorus: Desiigner]

Let me tell you how it is

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick



[Verse 1: Desiigner]

Told me stay away from the bullshit

Stay focused, here the rhymin'

Shout to Big Blood, fuck the police

Heard Trump in the county

I seen niggas Feds

When I pulled up, yeah and he's frownin'

Yeah niggas get bounties here

Hit the ocean, (grrrrrah) he drownin'

Bounce bitch, beat bouncin'

Hashtag, click, pound

Niggas talk shit or freestyle

Fuck them, everybody stylin'

Hot 97 turn to 9/11

When the MAC 11, streets rhymin'

Pop off these diamonds

Make a DJ get down with it





[Chorus: Desiigner]

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets (It's Gucci)

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick



[Verse 2: Gucci Mane]

I'm on some real life

Real ice, this my real wife

I did real time and I lost my mind twice

On the interstate, gamblin' like I'm shootin' dice

I'll drive the whole night just to get that low price (skrrt)

Everybody rootin' for the underdog

But when you on the top, they wanna see you fall (fall)

But fuck 'em all

I put my back against the wall (wall)

They hate to see you ball

They wanna see a nigga crawl (fall)

Shout out to Desiigner, he be killin' shit (Desiigner)

You gotta be a hater you not feelin' it (fuck 'em)

G.O.O.D. Music but we make that hood music (haaan)

And we ain't gotta brag 'cause we used to it

(It's Gucci!)





[Chorus: Desiigner]

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick



[Bridge: Desiigner]

Funny, (git!, grrrrrah)

Desiigner

All the finest

Fill up the shooters

Man this boy gettin' money

I'm in love with the money

[?]

Ayy, huh



[Chorus: Desiigner]

I'm on some real life, shit life, real life shit

Never satisfied when you're goin' past rich

Throws a lot of money put some bread on caskets

They don't wan' see you ball they just want a draft pick