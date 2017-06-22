Desiigner - Outlet (Video ufficiale e testo)

Desiigner - Outlet testo



Ooooo all the way it go

Ooooo all the way it go

Ooooo all the way it go



Oooooaahhhhhhh

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ooooo all the way it go

Ooooo all the way it go

Ooooo all the way it go

Ooooo all the way it go

Ooooo all the way it go

Oooooaahhhhhhh



Got that Ruger on me, jeweler on me

Mula on me, who the homie

You be talking shit, got that boss bitch

Boss bitch, hold on, I crashed the whip

Choppa gon' lay down a nigga

That's that O shit, boss shit

Ready to switch up

Got that new money

Blue money, ready to pick up

Like ooooooo, choppa gon' bury a nigga

I go get it how I live it

Talk shit, yeah nigga, talk is all a memory

The choppa hit, chalk shit, walk quick

Yeah niggas beefin' is all a memory

I let 'em hate, talk shit, talk shit

Yeah, nigga, this is all it did to me

More bottles, more bitches, more gold

More hoes, this is all a victory





Ballin' hard in my i8

Watch it swerve, keep my mind straight

Dip and dash, hit ya guy gate

Dip and dash, hit ya guy face

I be talking like I got a Rays Charles choppa

Yeah that's my blind date

You be talking like you B.I.G

You'll get crossed out, you ain't got faith

That's that guy snake

Watch out for that guy snake

Big bullets with the U-Haul truck

So we move his ass 'round my place

Move his ass over there and over there

Take his ass around (THLLLLLAH )

That's what happens when it's my state

Whip the glass 'til the pot break

Whip the glass, gotta watch snakes

Whip the glass, gotta watch jakes

Niggas coming fast, choppa whip his ass

Everybody gotta tryna buy plate

Everybody tryna whip the coke up

Get it back to the Tri-State

Get it back to the Tri-State

Get it back to the Tri-State

That's the rocket launcher or that golden Smithen

Smith and Wesson, it'll eject ya, golden hit ya

That them black and white, the pandas go and get ya

Got that gold watch

....with me, getting more liquor

She be paparazzin' with her tits out, getting more liquor

I be countin' money, gettin' cash

Yeah gettin' more jigga

Let me find out that you riding 'round with them broke niggas

Everybody riding town, yeah niggas gon' get ya

And they gon' hit ya

Fill you with holes, nigga



I done get it how I get it

Talk shit, yeah nigga, talk is all a memory

Smith and Wesson, it'll eject ya

Golden hit ya

That's the black and white, pandas gon' get ya



Got gold bottle with that stripper with me

Getting more liquor, more pigeons, more cash

More chicken

Dead niggas come through, gon' flip 'em

Old niggas own niggas, I'm my own nigga

I'm a king, welcome to the throne, nigga

Barreled up, hit you with the stones, nigga

Knock you out, Mr. Larry Holmes, nigga

Switch it up, clap you chrome, nigga

On the camera, hit you with the drones, nigga

Hot97 turn to Mac 11

Everybody worried 'bout me, get ya own, nigga



Ball out champion, fall out champion

Ball out champion, fall out champion

Ball out champion, fall out champion

The war not never done

Ayy, ayy, ayy, true

Ball like a champion, fall like a champion

Ball like a champion

Ball like a champion, fall like a champion

Ball like a champion

Ball like a champion, fall like a champion

Ball like a champion

Ball like a champion, fall like a champion

Ball like a champion

Ball like a champion, fall like a champion

Ball like a champion

Ball like a champion, fall like a champion

Ball like a champion