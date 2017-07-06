Home #Dillon Francis Video Dillon Francis - EDC 2017
Dillon Francis - EDC 2017

Dillon Francis @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (kineticFIELD)

  1.  Dillon Francis - I.D.G.A.F.O.S. (Intro Edit)
  2.  Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
  3.  w/ Boombox Cartel ft. QUIX - Widdit
  4.  Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini (Instrumental Mix)
  5.  w/ Rich Boy - Throw Some D's (Acapella)
  6.  A$AP Ferg ft. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix)
  7.  w/ RL Grime - Core
  8.  Bunji Garlin - Exodus (Major Lazer & P.A.F.F. Remix)
  9.  Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Jauz Remix)
  10.  Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (RL Grime Remix)
  11. w/ Gent & Jawns - Collecta
  12.  Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Dillon Francis Remix)
  13.  Drake vs. Phantoms & Dillon Francis ft. Skylar Astin - Fake Love vs. Call My Name (Benzi Edit)
  14. w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
  15.  Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (NGHTMRE Remix)
  16.  Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
  17. w/ Yo Majesty - Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg)
  18. w/ Dirty Audio & Rickyxsan - Gettin' That
  19.  Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix)
  20.  Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload (Tre Sera Remix)
  21.  Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
  22.  Kendrick Lamar - Humble
  23.  Boombox Cartel ft. Shoffy - Alamo
  24.  Kendrick Lamar - DNA.
  25.  DJ Snake - Propaganda (GOMMI Remix)
  26. w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda
  27. w/ Dillon Francis ft. Lily Elise - Hurricane (Acapella)
  28.  Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - ID
  29.  Dillon Francis & Afrojack - ID
  30. w/ Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae (Acapella)
  31.  Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix)
  32. w/ Dillon Francis - I.D.G.A.F.O.S. 2.0
  33. w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You
  34. w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (YOOKiE Remix)
  35.  Dillon Francis - ID
  36. w/ Diplo ft. Nicky Da B - Express Yourself (Acapella)
  37.  Dillon Francis & Bro Safari & Salvatore Ganacci - XL
  38. w/ Rihanna - Needed Me (Acapella)
  39.  Party Favor & Dillon Francis - Shut It Down
  40.  Dillon Francis - I Can't Take It
  41. w/ Dillon Francis - Bootleg Fireworks (Acapella)
  42. w/ Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG - Light It Up (Remix)
  43.  Skrillex & Dillon Francis - Bun Up The Dance
  44.  Dillon Francis - ID
  45. w/ Missy Elliott - Get UR Freak On (Acapella)
  46.  Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux ft. Becky G - Wild Mustang (Reid Stefan Remix)
  47.  Dillon Francis - Salsabahton
  48.  MineSweepa - Stitches
  49.  Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Tuner S. Reboot)
  50. w/ JSTJR - Papi Tranquilo
  51.  Excision & Dion Timmer - Final Boss (Dillon Francis Remix)
  52.  Dillon Francis & GTA ft. Snappy Jit - Candy
  53.  Freekill x Jay Psar - My Dawgs
  54.  ETC!ETC! & Hoodie - Bombero
  55.  Dillon Francis - ID
  56.  Dillon Francis - Not Butter
  57.  Dillon Francis - Masta Blasta 2.0
  58.  Dillon Francis ft. Will Heard - Anywhere (Felix Cartal Remix)
  59.  Eric Prydz - Pjanoo
  60. w/ Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends (Acapella)
  61.  Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Dillon Francis & Moksi Rebirth)
  62.  Duke Dumont x Gorgon City ft. Naations - Real Life (ID Remix)
  63.  Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup
  64.  Valentino Khan - Pump
  65.  Destructo ft. YG - Party Up (GTA Remix / Wuki Edit)
  66.  Jennifer Lopez - Waiting For Tonight
  67. w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (Acapella)
  68. w/ ID - ID
  69. w/ JOYRYDE - The Box
  70.  Kanye West ft. Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign - Fade (GotSome Edit)
  71.  2 Live Crew - We Want Some Pussy
  72. w/ Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!
  73.  Project Bassline - Drop The Pressure
  74. w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
  75. w/ R3hab & Quintino - Freak (VIP Mix)
  76.  Skrillex & Dillon Francis - Bun Up The Dance
  77. w/ Eptic & Habstrakt - Lazor 3000
  78.  Dillon Francis ft. Major Lazer & Stylo G - We Make It Bounce
  79.  Dillon Francis & Sultan & Ned Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 - When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix)
  80. w/ Stonebank - Droppin’ Low
  81. w/ Skrillex & Kill The Noise ft. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Acapella)
  82.  Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Dillon Francis Edit)
  83.  Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos vs. Beyonce - Slide vs. Single Ladies (Dillon Francis Mashup)
  84.  Kanye West - Runaway
  85.  My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix)
  86.  DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?!
  87.  Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low

