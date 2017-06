Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Ready For Action



are you fcking ready for action ready ready for action

only one question we asking question question we asking

easy your house will be smashing as really volume you guess been

take you to the another dimension as you for you must collapsion

we do not push to the maxim

what we convince you we bless it

don't take a movement reacted over overreacted

you just wanna get low

you just wanna let go

you just wanna go-go-go let's go