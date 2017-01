Diplo - Waist Time (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Waist Time testo



Girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Yeah, work your waist line to the bassline

Work your waist line to the bassline

Yeah, girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Yeah, work your waist line to the bassline

Work your waist line to the bassline

Yeah, girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Girl, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist.....

Work your waist line to the bassline



[Breakdown]



Girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Yeah, work your waist line to the bassline

Work your waist line to the bassline

Yeah, girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Girl, work your waist to the bassline

Yeah, work your waist line to the bassline

Work your waist to the bassline

Yeah, girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Work your waist to the bassline

Work your waist to the bassline

Yeah, girl, work your waist line to the bassline

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist line, work your waist line

Work your waist.....

Work your waist line to the bassline



[Breakdown]