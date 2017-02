Fan luv I'm on #GRATEFUL album video set!!! We up to something !!! Top SECERT alert !!!! Fan luv I'm going all out !!! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽TOP SECRET ANTHEM TOP SECRET VIDEO .. #GRATEFUL THEE ALBUM ITS COMING !!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 FAN LUV THIS IS BETWEN US ! Please KEEP IT ON THE LOW ! Please !!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:37am PST