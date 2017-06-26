DJ Khaled - It's Secured (feat. Nas & Travis Scott) (Video ufficiale e testo)
I know I said Nas album done
We The Best music!
But we got one more to do first
Straight up
DJ Khaled!
150 stack it all in my Gucci Jacket
Fifty more in the Goyard
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah yah yah yah yah yah
It's secured, it's secured
Got the Mansion on the island
It's secured, it's secured
Got them bitches flying private
Its secured, its secured
Foreign bitches and they wilding
Its secured, its secured
Hundred million keep on piling
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
I'm principle driven, only real ones feel me
Most needed protection from the OG's to get bigger
No disrespect to them, but I never needed them older niggas
Or so we thought speedin' through life like
The speed of sound, what's your life like?
Momma stressin', seen the ratchets in the dresser
She not asking questions, seen the vests
Seen other kids in the caskets restin'
Life ill, 'cause most of my niggas in jail
For them it was hustle or death, I reshuffled my deck
I gave myself a good hand
Probably ran through a hundred million
Per decade, I'm not phased
And I could spot you a hundred million
Before you could ever spot grays
Chili Fritos in the helicopter
Money can't get that ghetto out'cha
150 stack it all in my Gucci Jacket
Fifty more in the Goyard
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Got the Mansion on the island
It's secured, it's secured
Got them bitches flying private
Its secured, its secured
Foreign bitches and they wilding
Its secured, its secured
Hundred million keep on piling
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
Watch out for insecure niggas
They take your soul out your body
They not secure
I pray the Lord stop a opp before I go backwards
Resort to violent reactions, that's childish
My life's a dream to rappers
Afraid they moments have past 'em
It's all different hustle (Straight up)
Niggas movin' bricks
Young niggas rappin', doin' shows, hittin' they licks
Everybody hold this money in thicks
Don't get robbed; boy, is you dumb
All them swipers gettin' it how it come (Yep)
43, morbidly ambiguous, you serious?
Gettin' it, lyricist, idiots, you ain't nearin' this
Out of New York's biggest and richest
I'm the template, low-key the busiest
The game chose me, deal with it
So I'm the quiet type, Mr. One Mic
But silent listen, use the same letters to spell it right, so hear me
From Nasty, I'm mature, here's another appetizer
Khaled, we did it again, let Travis take us higher
150 stack it all in my Gucci Jacket
Fifty more in the Goyard
It's secured, it's secured
Yah yah yah yah yah yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Got the Mansion on the island
It's secured, it's secured
Got them bitches flying private
It's secured, it's secured
Foreign bitches and they wilding
It's secured, it's secured
Hundred million keep on piling
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
It's secured, it's secured
Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah
100 mil keep on pilling
Its Nasir and Travis
And Khaled
Thats right
Khaled
