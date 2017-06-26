DJ Khaled - It's Secured (feat. Nas & Travis Scott) (Video ufficiale e testo)

DJ Khaled - It's Secured (feat. Nas & Travis Scott) testo



I know I said Nas album done

We The Best music!

But we got one more to do first



Straight up

DJ Khaled!



150 stack it all in my Gucci Jacket

Fifty more in the Goyard

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah yah yah yah yah yah

It's secured, it's secured

Got the Mansion on the island

It's secured, it's secured

Got them bitches flying private

Its secured, its secured

Foreign bitches and they wilding

Its secured, its secured

Hundred million keep on piling

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah



I'm principle driven, only real ones feel me

Most needed protection from the OG's to get bigger

No disrespect to them, but I never needed them older niggas

Or so we thought speedin' through life like

The speed of sound, what's your life like?

Momma stressin', seen the ratchets in the dresser

She not asking questions, seen the vests

Seen other kids in the caskets restin'

Life ill, 'cause most of my niggas in jail

For them it was hustle or death, I reshuffled my deck

I gave myself a good hand

Probably ran through a hundred million

Per decade, I'm not phased

And I could spot you a hundred million

Before you could ever spot grays

Chili Fritos in the helicopter

Money can't get that ghetto out'cha



150 stack it all in my Gucci Jacket

Fifty more in the Goyard

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Got the Mansion on the island

It's secured, it's secured

Got them bitches flying private

Its secured, its secured

Foreign bitches and they wilding

Its secured, its secured

Hundred million keep on piling

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah



Watch out for insecure niggas

They take your soul out your body

They not secure

I pray the Lord stop a opp before I go backwards

Resort to violent reactions, that's childish

My life's a dream to rappers

Afraid they moments have past 'em

It's all different hustle (Straight up)

Niggas movin' bricks

Young niggas rappin', doin' shows, hittin' they licks

Everybody hold this money in thicks

Don't get robbed; boy, is you dumb

All them swipers gettin' it how it come (Yep)

43, morbidly ambiguous, you serious?

Gettin' it, lyricist, idiots, you ain't nearin' this

Out of New York's biggest and richest

I'm the template, low-key the busiest

The game chose me, deal with it

So I'm the quiet type, Mr. One Mic

But silent listen, use the same letters to spell it right, so hear me

From Nasty, I'm mature, here's another appetizer

Khaled, we did it again, let Travis take us higher



150 stack it all in my Gucci Jacket

Fifty more in the Goyard

It's secured, it's secured

Yah yah yah yah yah yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Got the Mansion on the island

It's secured, it's secured

Got them bitches flying private

It's secured, it's secured

Foreign bitches and they wilding

It's secured, it's secured

Hundred million keep on piling

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah

It's secured, it's secured

Yah, yah, yah, yah, yah, yah



100 mil keep on pilling

Its Nasir and Travis

And Khaled

Thats right

Khaled