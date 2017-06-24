DJ Khaled - On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean) (Video ufficiale e testo)

DJ Khaled - On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean) testo



We The Best!

DJ Khaled!



All my life, that's on everything, yeah

This forever, I put that on everything, yeah

If I ever, I move onto better things

I just copped a mansion for my son on everything, yeah

All my life, that's on everything, yeah

This forever, I put that on everything, yeah

'Cause if I ever, I move onto better things

That's on my life, yeah yeah



Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah

Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah yeah

[?] matching Rollie, that's on everything (Straight up)

That's on my life, yeah, yeah



Aye, DJ Khaled, I'd die for you my nigga

So you already know I'd kill for you



Diamonds dripping on me, she know who the one

Two seaters every season and I just begun

Aquafina, she dripping puddles on a sunny day

Multi-million dollar plays and that's a hundred ways

Fuck a fashion, we come mashing out her man's seats

Top down, JFK, I pray he get impeached

Say no names, Supreme underwear, and like 80 chains

Hundred for the rich forever perspective, never change

Petty bitches posting niggas like they would win in pictures

Evidently, I'm getting richer, tricking seven figures

Ain't no difference when you see and what's on television

Chasing a hundred million, baby that's my natural ambition

Boss



All my life, that's on everything, yeah

This forever, I put that on everything, yeah

If I ever, I move onto better things

I just copped a mansion for my son on everything, yeah

All my life, that's on everything, yeah

This forever, I put that on everything, yeah

'Cause if I ever, I move onto better things

That's on my life, yeah yeah



Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah

Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah yeah

[?] matching Rollie, that's on everything (Straight up)

That's on my life, yeah, yeah



I took my life and bossed it up

I took the risk, coin tossed it up

I just left work to work some more, I'm still a workaholic

I done sacrificed it all, paid the dues and costs

Life will test us all, let's see if we true or false

I walk up to my fate and stared that shit in the face

Hungry for the competition, bitch get on my plate

No mercy, no grace, I'm checkin' off my to-do list

There's no room off in the schedule its only room for improvement

And I realized all I needed was in me, nigga

S on my chest boy so shots can't even pinch me, nigga

No substitute for me, but they gon' still tempt me nigga

God is in me, that's the only one who can end me nigga

And we seen more blessings than a Baptist Ebenezer

My daddy says you got a good girl she's a keeper

Boy, I'm a Caesar, I see shit and seize it

Roc-A-Fella chain, but you can still get Ethered

Yeah, they don't really fucking feel me man, but when you really run it they try and clip your Achilles

I'm on track to a billi', I got Khaled fuckin' with me

That mean I got the Holy Key and the key to the city



All my life, that's on everything, yeah

This forever, I put that on everything, yeah

If I ever, I move onto better things

I just copped a mansion for my son on everything, yeah



All my life, that's on everything, yeah

This forever, I put that on everything, yeah

'Cause if I ever, I move onto better things

That's on my life, yeah yeah



Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah

Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah yeah

That's my matching Rollie, that's on everything (Straight up)

That's on my life, yeah, yeah