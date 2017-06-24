DJ Khaled - On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean) (Video ufficiale e testo)
DJ Khaled - On Everything (feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean) testo
We The Best!
DJ Khaled!
All my life, that's on everything, yeah
This forever, I put that on everything, yeah
If I ever, I move onto better things
I just copped a mansion for my son on everything, yeah
All my life, that's on everything, yeah
This forever, I put that on everything, yeah
'Cause if I ever, I move onto better things
That's on my life, yeah yeah
Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah
Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah yeah
[?] matching Rollie, that's on everything (Straight up)
That's on my life, yeah, yeah
Aye, DJ Khaled, I'd die for you my nigga
So you already know I'd kill for you
Diamonds dripping on me, she know who the one
Two seaters every season and I just begun
Aquafina, she dripping puddles on a sunny day
Multi-million dollar plays and that's a hundred ways
Fuck a fashion, we come mashing out her man's seats
Top down, JFK, I pray he get impeached
Say no names, Supreme underwear, and like 80 chains
Hundred for the rich forever perspective, never change
Petty bitches posting niggas like they would win in pictures
Evidently, I'm getting richer, tricking seven figures
Ain't no difference when you see and what's on television
Chasing a hundred million, baby that's my natural ambition
Boss
All my life, that's on everything, yeah
This forever, I put that on everything, yeah
If I ever, I move onto better things
I just copped a mansion for my son on everything, yeah
All my life, that's on everything, yeah
This forever, I put that on everything, yeah
'Cause if I ever, I move onto better things
That's on my life, yeah yeah
Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah
Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah yeah
[?] matching Rollie, that's on everything (Straight up)
That's on my life, yeah, yeah
I took my life and bossed it up
I took the risk, coin tossed it up
I just left work to work some more, I'm still a workaholic
I done sacrificed it all, paid the dues and costs
Life will test us all, let's see if we true or false
I walk up to my fate and stared that shit in the face
Hungry for the competition, bitch get on my plate
No mercy, no grace, I'm checkin' off my to-do list
There's no room off in the schedule its only room for improvement
And I realized all I needed was in me, nigga
S on my chest boy so shots can't even pinch me, nigga
No substitute for me, but they gon' still tempt me nigga
God is in me, that's the only one who can end me nigga
And we seen more blessings than a Baptist Ebenezer
My daddy says you got a good girl she's a keeper
Boy, I'm a Caesar, I see shit and seize it
Roc-A-Fella chain, but you can still get Ethered
Yeah, they don't really fucking feel me man, but when you really run it they try and clip your Achilles
I'm on track to a billi', I got Khaled fuckin' with me
That mean I got the Holy Key and the key to the city
All my life, that's on everything, yeah
This forever, I put that on everything, yeah
If I ever, I move onto better things
I just copped a mansion for my son on everything, yeah
All my life, that's on everything, yeah
This forever, I put that on everything, yeah
'Cause if I ever, I move onto better things
That's on my life, yeah yeah
Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah
Yeah, I just pull up in my everything, yeah yeah
That's my matching Rollie, that's on everything (Straight up)
That's on my life, yeah, yeah
