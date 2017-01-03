DJ Snake - The Half (Video ufficiale e testo)

DJ Snake - The Half testo



It's a Friday, I'm 'bout to go off

Got my chains on and I'm 'bout to show off

DJ Snake up in here about to go off

Now go off, now go off

Goddamn!



Smoke stress to get rid of all the stress

On the run, nigga, gunnin' for the cheques

These niggas don't know the half (show time!)

These niggas don't know the half (show time!)

See the hoes, see the clothes, see the cash (goddamn!)

Gettin' high for the low, shit was bad

These niggas don't know the half (say what?)

These niggas don't know the half (talk to 'em)

Swear to God, these niggas don't know the half

(Rewind now!)



(These niggas don't know the half)

Ooooohhh

(Smoke stress to get rid of all the stress)



Kill 'em off like I got a mask on it

Guillotine a Benz, you don't know the half of it

Whole squad winnin', you got small money

Don't need too many hands, I need all of it

You ain't ever been around, call me 2Pac

Pull up in my old hood in a new drop

On that kush, on that kush, blow a cloud of it

I'm the man, I'm the man, yeah I'm proud of it

Blowin' bands, got 'em jumpin' out the window

Shout out, shout out, pour some more and call it reload

Know I pull up, pull up on 'em like a free throw

Or go straight up, up the middle like I'm D. Rose

Treat your chick just like a whip and get another one

Wanna grab it, push it, smash and get another one

See my dogs on top, that's the math of it

Multiply the money up, no that's just half of it

(Talk to 'em! Rewind now!)



(These niggas don't know the half)

Ooooohhhh

(Smoke stress to get rid of the stress)



Smoke that kushy, smoke that kushy, baby

Meanwhile me and you stuntin', that lil' mushy, baby

I don't want cook, I wanna book it, baby

I'll knock that lil' shit out the park to let you know I'm not no rookie, baby

Oh, take a breath

These niggas don't know the half of the first steps

My day one niggas, I don't pick through, I don't stutter step

That's cakin', nigga, you not a pimp, you don't know the steps

She showered and she dry it off, and then she lay it

That head done brought that dope back, like I'm in the 80s

I'ma pimp the parkin' lot, I'ma let you play it

You never 'posed to stop, but you can relay it

And I'm like wooh

You don't know the half, you don't know the mothafuckin' truth

You don't know how much stress I release when I'm on boots

It's all a lot, you don't know what come behind the groove

It's a lot, but get with, lil nigga, I do

(Talk to 'em! Rewind now!)



(These niggas don't know the half)

Oooohhhh

They don't know

(Smoke stress to get rid of the stress)



See the hoes, see the clothes, see the cash

Gettin' high for the low, shit was bad

These niggas don't know the half

These niggas don't know about it

These niggas don't know the half