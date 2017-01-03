DJ Snake - The Half (Video ufficiale e testo)
DJ Snake - The Half testo
It's a Friday, I'm 'bout to go off
Got my chains on and I'm 'bout to show off
DJ Snake up in here about to go off
Now go off, now go off
Goddamn!
Smoke stress to get rid of all the stress
On the run, nigga, gunnin' for the cheques
These niggas don't know the half (show time!)
These niggas don't know the half (show time!)
See the hoes, see the clothes, see the cash (goddamn!)
Gettin' high for the low, shit was bad
These niggas don't know the half (say what?)
These niggas don't know the half (talk to 'em)
Swear to God, these niggas don't know the half
(Rewind now!)
(These niggas don't know the half)
Ooooohhh
(Smoke stress to get rid of all the stress)
Kill 'em off like I got a mask on it
Guillotine a Benz, you don't know the half of it
Whole squad winnin', you got small money
Don't need too many hands, I need all of it
You ain't ever been around, call me 2Pac
Pull up in my old hood in a new drop
On that kush, on that kush, blow a cloud of it
I'm the man, I'm the man, yeah I'm proud of it
Blowin' bands, got 'em jumpin' out the window
Shout out, shout out, pour some more and call it reload
Know I pull up, pull up on 'em like a free throw
Or go straight up, up the middle like I'm D. Rose
Treat your chick just like a whip and get another one
Wanna grab it, push it, smash and get another one
See my dogs on top, that's the math of it
Multiply the money up, no that's just half of it
(Talk to 'em! Rewind now!)
(These niggas don't know the half)
Ooooohhhh
(Smoke stress to get rid of the stress)
Smoke that kushy, smoke that kushy, baby
Meanwhile me and you stuntin', that lil' mushy, baby
I don't want cook, I wanna book it, baby
I'll knock that lil' shit out the park to let you know I'm not no rookie, baby
Oh, take a breath
These niggas don't know the half of the first steps
My day one niggas, I don't pick through, I don't stutter step
That's cakin', nigga, you not a pimp, you don't know the steps
She showered and she dry it off, and then she lay it
That head done brought that dope back, like I'm in the 80s
I'ma pimp the parkin' lot, I'ma let you play it
You never 'posed to stop, but you can relay it
And I'm like wooh
You don't know the half, you don't know the mothafuckin' truth
You don't know how much stress I release when I'm on boots
It's all a lot, you don't know what come behind the groove
It's a lot, but get with, lil nigga, I do
(Talk to 'em! Rewind now!)
(These niggas don't know the half)
Oooohhhh
They don't know
(Smoke stress to get rid of the stress)
See the hoes, see the clothes, see the cash
Gettin' high for the low, shit was bad
These niggas don't know the half
These niggas don't know about it
These niggas don't know the half
