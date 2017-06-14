Don Diablo - Save a Little Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Save a Little Love testo



[Verse 1]

Girl in the sea, it's wearing you down

You got so much to do, but I just want you around

Darlin' I see, the look in your eyes

You're too tired for love, after working all night



[Pre-Chorus]

Work all week (work all week)

And chase money (chase money)

Can't you see? (can't you see?)

Real love is for free

Real love is for free



[Chorus]

C'mon, 1, 2, 3

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be

Await and see

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be

C'mon, 1, 2, 3

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be

Await and see

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be





[Verse 2]

If all that you want is some appreciation

You got more than enough, you ain't the dollars you're makin'

If loving can be some kind of payment

We get more than we need, we're billionaire's, baby



[Pre-Chorus]

Work all week (work all week)

And chase money (chase money)

Can't you see? (can't you see?)

Real love is for free

Real love is for free



[Chorus]

C'mon, 1, 2, 3

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be

Await and see

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be

C'mon, 1, 2, 3

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be

Await and see

Won't you save a little love for me?

If you save a little love for me

I can show you how love can be