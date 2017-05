Dua Lipa - Lost In Your Light (feat. Miguel) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dua Lipa - Lost In Your Light (feat. Miguel) testo



Over and over

Waves of running feelings

Floating weightless, I'm willing



My will keeps bending and breaking

Honey



Hold me, trust me

Let me ride in your love all night, babe

Hold me, touch me

I wanna die in your love all night, babe



Lost in your light, baby

I wanna stay right here all night, baby

Let's get lost in the light, baby

I wanna stay right here all night, baby



Oh

Now everything's vivid, vivid

Touch attempted with pleasure

Reckless, tangled, suspended

You want it all, nothing's wasted

Woman



Hold me, trust me

You know you can hide in my arms all night now

Hold me, trust me

I'm gonna ride in your love all night

I'm



Lost in your light, baby (Alright)

I wanna stay right here all night, baby (Alright)

Let's get lost in the light, baby (Alright)

I wanna stay right here all night, baby

(All night, alright)



Midnight, your eyes

Bitter wine, conversations

You and me, some money, babe

I don't need a paycheck (Don't need a paycheck)

One taste and I'm hooked on it

Don't laugh, I know you want it

I'm addicted to your light



Lost in your light, baby

I wanna stay right here all night, baby

(All night, darling)

Let's get lost in the light, baby (All night)

I wanna stay right here all night, baby

(All night, all night)

Let's get lost in the light, baby