Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You testo
3 A.M. and my neighbors hate me
Music blasting, shaking these walls
This time Mary Jane won't save me
I've been working later, I've been drinking stronger
I've been smoking deeper but the memories won't stop
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't get high, I can't get by, I can't get through
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
Like poison coursing through me
So clear my vision is blurred
The haze won't put my mind at ease
I've been sleeping later, I've been breathing stronger
I've been digging deeper but the memories won't stop
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't get high, I can't get by, I can't get through
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
Altro su #Dua Lipa
-
PubblicatoDua Lipa - Last Dance: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDopo New Love e Be The One, Dua Lipa rilascia Last Dance, energico brano dance-pop. E per l’emergente star è forse giunta l’ora di essere notata...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoDua Lipa - Last Dance: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs