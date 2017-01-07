Home #Dua Lipa Video Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You testo

3 A.M. and my neighbors hate me
Music blasting, shaking these walls
This time Mary Jane won't save me
I've been working later, I've been drinking stronger
I've been smoking deeper but the memories won't stop
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't get high, I can't get by, I can't get through
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
Like poison coursing through me
So clear my vision is blurred
The haze won't put my mind at ease
I've been sleeping later, I've been breathing stronger
I've been digging deeper but the memories won't stop
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't stop thinking 'bout you
I can't get high, I can't get by, I can't get through
I can't stop thinking 'bout you

