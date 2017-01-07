Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dua Lipa - Thinking 'Bout You testo



3 A.M. and my neighbors hate me

Music blasting, shaking these walls

This time Mary Jane won't save me

I've been working later, I've been drinking stronger

I've been smoking deeper but the memories won't stop

I can't stop thinking 'bout you

I can't stop thinking 'bout you

I can't get high, I can't get by, I can't get through

I can't stop thinking 'bout you

Like poison coursing through me

So clear my vision is blurred

The haze won't put my mind at ease

I've been sleeping later, I've been breathing stronger

I've been digging deeper but the memories won't stop

I can't stop thinking 'bout you

I can't stop thinking 'bout you

I can't get high, I can't get by, I can't get through

I can't stop thinking 'bout you