Duke Dumont - Real Life (feat. Naations) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Duke Dumont - Real Life (feat. Naations) testo



Love you in real life



It means nothing,



If you don't know what you got.

You make it feel like Sunday,

And it keeps me holding up,

And up.



These flashing lights,

Their temporary, it's not the end

And the morning sun,

Who lets an enter make, pretend.



I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.

I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.



Love you in real life.

Love you in real life.



Don't lose your touch,

I got some farity.

You and me babe,

That's how it's gonna be.



These flashing lights

Their temporary, it's not the end

And the morning sun,

Who lets an enter make, pretend.



I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.

I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life



Love you in real life

Love you in real life



I just wanna love you.

I just wanna love you in real life.

I just wanna love you.

I just wanna love you in real life.



I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.

I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.



I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.

I only wanna love you, in real life.

Love you in real life.



Love you in real life.

Love you in real life.

I really wanna love you.

I really wanna love you.