Dyro - Surrounded (Feat. Joe Taylor) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Dyro - Surrounded (Feat. Joe Taylor) testo
Only you can show me what I need
You make me strong, you make me strong
If only I could see through the myst, the mystery of life
And not let go
I'm surrounded by you
I'm surrounded by your touch
I'm surrounded by you
And I'm holding on to you
I'm surrounded by you
You
Ooh
Let me show you
Let me show you
It's time to show them
Only these can keep me growing tall and not subside
We're staying strong
I'm holding on to the memories that we have yet to find
And not let go
I'm surrounded by you
I'm surrounded by your touch
I'm surrounded by you
And I'm holding on to you
I'm surrounded by you
You
Ooh
Let me show you
Let me show you
It's time to show them
