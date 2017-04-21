Dyro - Surrounded (Feat. Joe Taylor) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dyro - Surrounded (Feat. Joe Taylor) testo



Only you can show me what I need

You make me strong, you make me strong

If only I could see through the myst, the mystery of life



And not let go



I'm surrounded by you

I'm surrounded by your touch

I'm surrounded by you

And I'm holding on to you



I'm surrounded by you

You



Ooh

Let me show you

Let me show you

It's time to show them



Only these can keep me growing tall and not subside

We're staying strong

I'm holding on to the memories that we have yet to find

And not let go



I'm surrounded by you

I'm surrounded by your touch

I'm surrounded by you

And I'm holding on to you



I'm surrounded by you

You



Ooh

Let me show you

Let me show you

It's time to show them