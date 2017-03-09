Dzeko - Never Gonna Love Me (feat. Sam James) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Dzeko - Never Gonna Love Me (feat. Sam James) testo
17, where's all the time gone
From this summer dream, that we shared
And the window steams
Where's all the love gone
That those movie scenes, won't compare
Cause baby baby baby, you've been
Holding on, just thinking ‘bout when
We were first, falling in love
Lately lately lately, I've been
Sitting ‘round just thinking ‘bout when
The times I could not get enough
‘Cause you're never gonna
(Love, love me)
You're never gonna
(Love, love me)
You're never gonna let ya leave
If you just tell me, we're not meant to be
You're too scared
You're breaking me
Our love used to be a symphony
Now it's bare
Cause baby baby baby, you've been
Holding on, just thinking ‘bout when
We were first, falling in love
Lately lately lately, I've been
Sitting ‘round just thinking ‘bout when
The times I could not get enough
‘Cause you're never gonna
(Love, love me)
Love, love love love me
(Love, love me)
You're never gonna
Own my scene, jack things
I can leave, but I will not chase you
Everything, your diamond rings
You can leave, I will not chase you
‘Cause you're never gonna
(Love, love me)
You're never gonna
(Love, love me)
You're never gonna
(Love, love me)
Love, love love love me
(Love, love me)
Never gonna
(Love, love me)
You're never gonna
(Love, love me)
