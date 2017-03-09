Dzeko - Never Gonna Love Me (feat. Sam James) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dzeko - Never Gonna Love Me (feat. Sam James) testo



17, where's all the time gone

From this summer dream, that we shared

And the window steams

Where's all the love gone

That those movie scenes, won't compare



Cause baby baby baby, you've been

Holding on, just thinking ‘bout when

We were first, falling in love

Lately lately lately, I've been

Sitting ‘round just thinking ‘bout when

The times I could not get enough



‘Cause you're never gonna

(Love, love me)

You're never gonna

(Love, love me)



You're never gonna let ya leave

If you just tell me, we're not meant to be

You're too scared

You're breaking me

Our love used to be a symphony

Now it's bare



Cause baby baby baby, you've been

Holding on, just thinking ‘bout when

We were first, falling in love

Lately lately lately, I've been

Sitting ‘round just thinking ‘bout when

The times I could not get enough



‘Cause you're never gonna

(Love, love me)

Love, love love love me

(Love, love me)



You're never gonna

Own my scene, jack things

I can leave, but I will not chase you

Everything, your diamond rings

You can leave, I will not chase you



‘Cause you're never gonna

(Love, love me)

You're never gonna

(Love, love me)

You're never gonna

(Love, love me)

Love, love love love me

(Love, love me)

Never gonna

(Love, love me)

You're never gonna

(Love, love me)