Ed Sheeran - Barcelona (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Barcelona testo
Will get up, up on the dancefloor tonight
I've got two left feet and a bottle of red wine
Making me feel like the beat and the bassline
Are in my blood, both hands up on her waistline
Get on up, baby, dance to the rhythm of the music
Don't care what the DJ chooses
Get lost in the rhythm of me
Please don't close until we wanna leave it
And you and I we're flying on an aeroplane tonight
We're going somewhere where the sun is shining bright
Just close your eyes
And let's pretend we're dancing in the street
In Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Will get up, up on the dancefloor, move, it's a Saturday night
I fell in love with the sparkle in the moonlight
Reflected in your beautiful eyes
I guess that is destiny doing it right
And dance like they do in the Mediterranean
Spin you around me again and again, and
You're like something that God has sent me
I want you, baby, solamente
And you and I we're flying on an aeroplane tonight
We're going somewhere where the sun is shining bright
Just close your eyes
And let's pretend we're dancing in the street
In Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Barcelona
Oh, Barcelona
So let's pretend we're dancing in the street
In Barcelona
Las ramblas, I'll meet you
We'll dance around la Sagrada Familia (Barcelona)
Drinking Sangría
Mi niña, te amo mi cariño (Barcelona)
Mamacita rica
[?] señorita (Barcelona)
Los otros, viva la vida
Come on, let's be free in Barcelona
Las ramblas, I'll meet you
Come on and dance with me in Barcelona
Drinking Sangría
I just want to be in Barcelona
Mamacita, rica
Feel that summer breeze in Barcelona
Nosotros, viva la vida
Siempre vida, Barcelona
