Ed Sheeran - Barcelona (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Barcelona testo



Will get up, up on the dancefloor tonight

I've got two left feet and a bottle of red wine

Making me feel like the beat and the bassline

Are in my blood, both hands up on her waistline

Get on up, baby, dance to the rhythm of the music

Don't care what the DJ chooses

Get lost in the rhythm of me

Please don't close until we wanna leave it



And you and I we're flying on an aeroplane tonight

We're going somewhere where the sun is shining bright

Just close your eyes

And let's pretend we're dancing in the street

In Barcelona

Barcelona

Barcelona

Barcelona



Will get up, up on the dancefloor, move, it's a Saturday night

I fell in love with the sparkle in the moonlight

Reflected in your beautiful eyes

I guess that is destiny doing it right

And dance like they do in the Mediterranean

Spin you around me again and again, and

You're like something that God has sent me

I want you, baby, solamente



And you and I we're flying on an aeroplane tonight

We're going somewhere where the sun is shining bright

Just close your eyes

And let's pretend we're dancing in the street

In Barcelona

Barcelona

Barcelona

Barcelona

Barcelona

Barcelona

Oh, Barcelona

So let's pretend we're dancing in the street

In Barcelona



Las ramblas, I'll meet you

We'll dance around la Sagrada Familia (Barcelona)

Drinking Sangría

Mi niña, te amo mi cariño (Barcelona)

Mamacita rica

[?] señorita (Barcelona)

Los otros, viva la vida

Come on, let's be free in Barcelona

Las ramblas, I'll meet you

Come on and dance with me in Barcelona

Drinking Sangría

I just want to be in Barcelona

Mamacita, rica

Feel that summer breeze in Barcelona

Nosotros, viva la vida

Siempre vida, Barcelona