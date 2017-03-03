Ed Sheeran - Dive (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Dive testo
Oh, maybe I came on too strong
Maybe I waited too long
Maybe I played my cards wrong
Oh, just a little bit wrong
Baby I apologize for it
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hanging on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
And jumping in harder than
Ten thousand rocks on the lake
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
You're a mystery
I have travelled the world, there's no other girl like you
No one, what's your history?
Do you have a tendency to lead some people on?
'Cause I heard you do, mmh
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hanging on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
Sitting back, looking at
Every mess that I've made
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
Before I dive right into you
Before I dive right into you
Altro su #Ed Sheeran
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud: guarda il video con la performance del cantautore agli MTV EMA 2014.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPer dire no alla violenza sulle donne, la redazione di AllSongs ha scelto 5 canzoni che in maniera diretta o indiretta trattano questo spinoso argomento.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran è stato paparazzato a Ibiza in compagnia della nuova fidanzata Athina Andrelos. I due si godono qualche giorno di vacanza al mare a bordo di uno...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoHai già un cantante che ti aiuta e ti guida nelle scelte di tutti i giorni? Sei sicuro di averlo scelto bene? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Shape of You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoForbes ha pubblicato la sua annuale classifica delle 100 celebrities che hanno guadagnato di più negli ultimi dodici mesi. Chi c'è al primo posto?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs