Ed Sheeran - Dive (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Dive testo



Oh, maybe I came on too strong

Maybe I waited too long

Maybe I played my cards wrong

Oh, just a little bit wrong

Baby I apologize for it



I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hanging on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

And jumping in harder than

Ten thousand rocks on the lake



So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you



You're a mystery

I have travelled the world, there's no other girl like you

No one, what's your history?

Do you have a tendency to lead some people on?

'Cause I heard you do, mmh



I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hanging on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

Sitting back, looking at

Every mess that I've made



So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

Before I dive right into you

Before I dive right into you