Ed Sheeran - Eraser (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Eraser testo



I was born inside a small town, I lost that state of mind

Learned to sing inside the Lord's house, but stopped at the age of nine

I forget when I get awards now the wave I had to ride

The paving stones I played upon, they kept me on the grind

So blame it on the pain that blessed me with the life

Friends and family filled with envy when they should be filled with pride

And when the world's against me is when I really come alive

And everyday that Satan tempts me, I try to take it in my stride

You know that I've got whisky with white lines and smoke in my lungs

I think life has got to the point I know without it's no fun

I need to get in the right mind and clear myself up

Instead, I look in the mirror questioning what I've become

I guess it's a stereotypical day for someone like me

Without a nine-to-five job or an uni degree

To be caught up in the trappings of the industry

Show me the locked doors, I find another use of key

And you'll see



I'm well aware of certain things that will destroy a man like me

But with that said give me one more, higher

Another one to take the sting away

I am happy on my own, so here I'll stay

Save your lovin' arms for a rainy day

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser



I used to think that nothing could be better than touring the world with my songs

I chased the pictured perfect life, I think they painted it wrong

I think that money is the root of evil and fame is hell

Relationships and hearts you fixed, they break as well

And ain't nobody wanna see you down in the dumps

Because you're living your dream, man, this shit should be fun

Please know that I'm not trying to preach like I'm Reverend Run

I beg you, don't be disappointed with the man I've become

Our conversations with my father on the A14

Age twelve telling me I've gotta chase those dreams

Now I'm playing for the people, dad, and they know me

With my beat and small guitar wearing the same old jeans

Wembley Stadium crowd's two-hundred-and-forty-thou

I may have grown up but I hope that Damien's proud

And to the next generation, inspiration's allowed

The world may be filled with hate but keep erasing it now

Somehow



I'm well aware of certain things that will befall a man like me

But with that said give me one more, higher

Another one to take the sting away

Oh, I am happy on my own, so here I'll stay

Save your lovin' arms for a rainy day

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser



Welcome to the new show

I guess you know I've been away

But where I'm heading, who knows

But my heart will stay the same

Welcome to the new show

I guess you know I've been away

But where I'm heading, who knows

My pain, eraser



And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser

And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser