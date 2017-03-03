Ed Sheeran - Eraser (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Eraser testo
I was born inside a small town, I lost that state of mind
Learned to sing inside the Lord's house, but stopped at the age of nine
I forget when I get awards now the wave I had to ride
The paving stones I played upon, they kept me on the grind
So blame it on the pain that blessed me with the life
Friends and family filled with envy when they should be filled with pride
And when the world's against me is when I really come alive
And everyday that Satan tempts me, I try to take it in my stride
You know that I've got whisky with white lines and smoke in my lungs
I think life has got to the point I know without it's no fun
I need to get in the right mind and clear myself up
Instead, I look in the mirror questioning what I've become
I guess it's a stereotypical day for someone like me
Without a nine-to-five job or an uni degree
To be caught up in the trappings of the industry
Show me the locked doors, I find another use of key
And you'll see
I'm well aware of certain things that will destroy a man like me
But with that said give me one more, higher
Another one to take the sting away
I am happy on my own, so here I'll stay
Save your lovin' arms for a rainy day
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
I used to think that nothing could be better than touring the world with my songs
I chased the pictured perfect life, I think they painted it wrong
I think that money is the root of evil and fame is hell
Relationships and hearts you fixed, they break as well
And ain't nobody wanna see you down in the dumps
Because you're living your dream, man, this shit should be fun
Please know that I'm not trying to preach like I'm Reverend Run
I beg you, don't be disappointed with the man I've become
Our conversations with my father on the A14
Age twelve telling me I've gotta chase those dreams
Now I'm playing for the people, dad, and they know me
With my beat and small guitar wearing the same old jeans
Wembley Stadium crowd's two-hundred-and-forty-thou
I may have grown up but I hope that Damien's proud
And to the next generation, inspiration's allowed
The world may be filled with hate but keep erasing it now
Somehow
I'm well aware of certain things that will befall a man like me
But with that said give me one more, higher
Another one to take the sting away
Oh, I am happy on my own, so here I'll stay
Save your lovin' arms for a rainy day
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
Welcome to the new show
I guess you know I've been away
But where I'm heading, who knows
But my heart will stay the same
Welcome to the new show
I guess you know I've been away
But where I'm heading, who knows
My pain, eraser
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
And I'll find comfort in my pain, eraser
