Video ufficiali

Ed Sheeran - Happier (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Happier: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Ed Sheeran - Happier testo

Walking down 29th and park
I saw you in another's arms
Only a month we've been apart
You look happier

Saw you walk inside a bar
He said something to make you laugh
I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours
Yeah, you look happier, you do

Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain't nobody love you like I do
Promise that I will not take it personal, baby
If you're moving on with someone new

'Cause baby you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I'll feel it too
And until then I'll smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you

Sat on the corner of the room
Everything's reminding me of you
Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself you're happier
Aren't you?

Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain't nobody need you like I do
I know that there's others that deserve you
But my darling, I am still in love with you

But I guess you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I'd feel it too
And until then I'll smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you

Baby, you look happier, you do
I know one day you'd fall for someone new
But if breaks your heart like lovers do
Just know that I'll be waiting here for you

