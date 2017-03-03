Ed Sheeran - Happier (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Happier testo



Walking down 29th and park

I saw you in another's arms

Only a month we've been apart

You look happier



Saw you walk inside a bar

He said something to make you laugh

I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours

Yeah, you look happier, you do



Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain't nobody love you like I do

Promise that I will not take it personal, baby

If you're moving on with someone new



'Cause baby you look happier, you do

My friends told me one day I'll feel it too

And until then I'll smile to hide the truth

But I know I was happier with you



Sat on the corner of the room

Everything's reminding me of you

Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself you're happier

Aren't you?



Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain't nobody need you like I do

I know that there's others that deserve you

But my darling, I am still in love with you



But I guess you look happier, you do

My friends told me one day I'd feel it too

And until then I'll smile to hide the truth

But I know I was happier with you



Baby, you look happier, you do

I know one day you'd fall for someone new

But if breaks your heart like lovers do

Just know that I'll be waiting here for you