Ed Sheeran - Happier (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Happier testo
Walking down 29th and park
I saw you in another's arms
Only a month we've been apart
You look happier
Saw you walk inside a bar
He said something to make you laugh
I saw that both your smiles were twice as wide as ours
Yeah, you look happier, you do
Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain't nobody love you like I do
Promise that I will not take it personal, baby
If you're moving on with someone new
'Cause baby you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I'll feel it too
And until then I'll smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you
Sat on the corner of the room
Everything's reminding me of you
Nursing an empty bottle and telling myself you're happier
Aren't you?
Ain't nobody hurt you like I hurt you
But ain't nobody need you like I do
I know that there's others that deserve you
But my darling, I am still in love with you
But I guess you look happier, you do
My friends told me one day I'd feel it too
And until then I'll smile to hide the truth
But I know I was happier with you
Baby, you look happier, you do
I know one day you'd fall for someone new
But if breaks your heart like lovers do
Just know that I'll be waiting here for you
Altro su #Ed Sheeran
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud: guarda il video con la performance del cantautore agli MTV EMA 2014.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPer dire no alla violenza sulle donne, la redazione di AllSongs ha scelto 5 canzoni che in maniera diretta o indiretta trattano questo spinoso argomento.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran è stato paparazzato a Ibiza in compagnia della nuova fidanzata Athina Andrelos. I due si godono qualche giorno di vacanza al mare a bordo di uno...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoHai già un cantante che ti aiuta e ti guida nelle scelte di tutti i giorni? Sei sicuro di averlo scelto bene? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Shape of You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoForbes ha pubblicato la sua annuale classifica delle 100 celebrities che hanno guadagnato di più negli ultimi dodici mesi. Chi c'è al primo posto?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs