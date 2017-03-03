Home #Ed Sheeran Video Ed Sheeran - Hearts Don't Break Around Here (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Ed Sheeran - Hearts Don't Break Around Here (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Hearts Don't Break Around Here: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Ed Sheeran - Hearts Don't Break Around Here testo

She is the sweetest thing that I know
Should see the way she holds me when the lights go low
Shakes my soul like a pothole every time
Took my heart upon a one way trip
Guess she went wandering off with it
None like most women I know
This one will bring it back whole
Daisies, daisies perched upon your forehead
Oh my baby, lately I know

That every night I'll kiss you, you'll say in my ear
Oh we're in love, aren't we?
Hands in your hair
Fingers and thumbs, baby
I feel safe when you're holding me near
Love the way that you conquer your fear
You know hearts don't break around here
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

She is the river flowing nowhere
And tin wind chimes used for doorbells
Fields and trees and her smell fill my lungs
Spend my summertime beside her
And the rest of the year the same
She is the flint that sparks the lighter
And the fuel that will hold the flame, oh
Roses, roses laid upon your bed spread, oh my
All this, all this I know

But every night I'll kiss you, you'll say in my ear
Oh we're in love, aren't we?
Hands in your hair
Fingers and thumbs, baby
I feel safe when you're holding me near
Love the way that you conquer your fear
You know hearts don't break around here
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

Well, I've found love inside
The arms of the woman I know
She is the lighthouse in the night
That will safely guide me home
And I'm not scared of passing over
Or the thought growing old
'Cause from now until I go

Every night I kiss you, you'll say in my ear
Oh we're in love, aren't we?
Hands in your hair
Fingers and thumbs, baby
I feel safe when you're holding me near
Love the way that you conquer your fear
You know hearts don't break around here
Oh yeah, yeah
Every night I kiss you, you'll say in my ear
Oh we're in love, aren't we?
Hands in your hair
Fingers and thumbs, baby
I feel safe when you're holding me near
Love the way that you conquer your fear
You know hearts don't break around here
Yeah, yeah, yeah
You know hearts don't break around here
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

