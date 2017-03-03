Ed Sheeran - Hearts Don't Break Around Here (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Hearts Don't Break Around Here testo



She is the sweetest thing that I know

Should see the way she holds me when the lights go low

Shakes my soul like a pothole every time

Took my heart upon a one way trip

Guess she went wandering off with it

None like most women I know

This one will bring it back whole

Daisies, daisies perched upon your forehead

Oh my baby, lately I know



That every night I'll kiss you, you'll say in my ear

Oh we're in love, aren't we?

Hands in your hair

Fingers and thumbs, baby

I feel safe when you're holding me near

Love the way that you conquer your fear

You know hearts don't break around here

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah



She is the river flowing nowhere

And tin wind chimes used for doorbells

Fields and trees and her smell fill my lungs

Spend my summertime beside her

And the rest of the year the same

She is the flint that sparks the lighter

And the fuel that will hold the flame, oh

Roses, roses laid upon your bed spread, oh my

All this, all this I know



But every night I'll kiss you, you'll say in my ear

Oh we're in love, aren't we?

Hands in your hair

Fingers and thumbs, baby

I feel safe when you're holding me near

Love the way that you conquer your fear

You know hearts don't break around here

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah



Well, I've found love inside

The arms of the woman I know

She is the lighthouse in the night

That will safely guide me home

And I'm not scared of passing over

Or the thought growing old

'Cause from now until I go



Every night I kiss you, you'll say in my ear

Oh we're in love, aren't we?

Hands in your hair

Fingers and thumbs, baby

I feel safe when you're holding me near

Love the way that you conquer your fear

You know hearts don't break around here

Oh yeah, yeah

Every night I kiss you, you'll say in my ear

Oh we're in love, aren't we?

Hands in your hair

Fingers and thumbs, baby

I feel safe when you're holding me near

Love the way that you conquer your fear

You know hearts don't break around here

Yeah, yeah, yeah

You know hearts don't break around here

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah