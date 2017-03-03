Home #Ed Sheeran Video Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) testo

You are the one girl
And you know that it's true
I'm feeling younger
Every time that I'm alone with you

We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in the front yard
We got questions we should not ask but

How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too

In the summer, as the lilacs bloom
Love flows deeper than the river
Every moment that I spend with you
We were sat upon our best friend's roof
I had both of my arms round you
Watching the sunrise replace the moon

How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too

We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in the front yard
We got questions we shouldn't ask but

How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too

