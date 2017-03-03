Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) testo
You are the one girl
And you know that it's true
I'm feeling younger
Every time that I'm alone with you
We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in the front yard
We got questions we should not ask but
How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
In the summer, as the lilacs bloom
Love flows deeper than the river
Every moment that I spend with you
We were sat upon our best friend's roof
I had both of my arms round you
Watching the sunrise replace the moon
How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in the front yard
We got questions we shouldn't ask but
How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Altro su #Ed Sheeran
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud: guarda il video con la performance del cantautore agli MTV EMA 2014.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPer dire no alla violenza sulle donne, la redazione di AllSongs ha scelto 5 canzoni che in maniera diretta o indiretta trattano questo spinoso argomento.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran è stato paparazzato a Ibiza in compagnia della nuova fidanzata Athina Andrelos. I due si godono qualche giorno di vacanza al mare a bordo di uno...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoHai già un cantante che ti aiuta e ti guida nelle scelte di tutti i giorni? Sei sicuro di averlo scelto bene? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Shape of You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoForbes ha pubblicato la sua annuale classifica delle 100 celebrities che hanno guadagnato di più negli ultimi dodici mesi. Chi c'è al primo posto?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs