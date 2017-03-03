Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) testo



You are the one girl

And you know that it's true

I'm feeling younger

Every time that I'm alone with you



We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in the front yard

We got questions we should not ask but



How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?

It's just something that I want to do

I'll be taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too



In the summer, as the lilacs bloom

Love flows deeper than the river

Every moment that I spend with you

We were sat upon our best friend's roof

I had both of my arms round you

Watching the sunrise replace the moon



How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?

It's just something that I want to do

I'll be taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too



We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in the front yard

We got questions we shouldn't ask but



How would you feel, if I told you I loved you?

It's just something that I want to do

I'll be taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too