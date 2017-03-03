Ed Sheeran - Nancy Mulligan (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Nancy Mulligan testo



I was twenty-four years old

When I met the woman I would call my own

Twenty-two grand kids now growing old

In that house that your brother bought ya

Oh the summer day when I proposed

I made that wedding ring from dentist gold

And I asked her father, but her daddy said, "No

You can't marry my daughter"



She and I went on the run

Don't care about religion

I'm gonna marry the woman I love

Down by the waxford border

She was Nancy Mulligan

And I was William Sheeran

She took my name and then we were one

Down by the waxford border



Well, met her at Guy's in the second world war

And she was working on a soldier's ward

Never had I seen such beauty before

The moment that I saw her

Nancy was my yellow rose

And we got married wearing borrowed clothes

We got eight children now growing old

Five sons and three daughters



She and I went on the run

Don't care about religion

I'm gonna marry the woman I love

Down by the waxford border

She was Nancy Mulligan

And I was William Sheeran

She took my name and then we were one

Down by the waxford border



From her snow white streak in her jet black hair

Over sixteen years I've been loving her

Now we're sat by the fire in our old armchairs

You know Nancy, I adore ya

From a farm boy born near Belfast town

I never worried about the king and crown

'Cause I found my heart upon the southern ground

There's no difference, I ensure ya



She and I went on the run

Don't care about religion

I'm gonna marry the woman I love

Down by the waxford border

She was Nancy Mulligan

And I was William Sheeran

She took my name and then we were one

Down by the waxford border