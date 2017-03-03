Ed Sheeran - Nancy Mulligan (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Nancy Mulligan testo
I was twenty-four years old
When I met the woman I would call my own
Twenty-two grand kids now growing old
In that house that your brother bought ya
Oh the summer day when I proposed
I made that wedding ring from dentist gold
And I asked her father, but her daddy said, "No
You can't marry my daughter"
She and I went on the run
Don't care about religion
I'm gonna marry the woman I love
Down by the waxford border
She was Nancy Mulligan
And I was William Sheeran
She took my name and then we were one
Down by the waxford border
Well, met her at Guy's in the second world war
And she was working on a soldier's ward
Never had I seen such beauty before
The moment that I saw her
Nancy was my yellow rose
And we got married wearing borrowed clothes
We got eight children now growing old
Five sons and three daughters
She and I went on the run
Don't care about religion
I'm gonna marry the woman I love
Down by the waxford border
She was Nancy Mulligan
And I was William Sheeran
She took my name and then we were one
Down by the waxford border
From her snow white streak in her jet black hair
Over sixteen years I've been loving her
Now we're sat by the fire in our old armchairs
You know Nancy, I adore ya
From a farm boy born near Belfast town
I never worried about the king and crown
'Cause I found my heart upon the southern ground
There's no difference, I ensure ya
She and I went on the run
Don't care about religion
I'm gonna marry the woman I love
Down by the waxford border
She was Nancy Mulligan
And I was William Sheeran
She took my name and then we were one
Down by the waxford border
