Ed Sheeran - New Man (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - New Man testo



I heard he spent five hundred pounds on jeans

Goes to the gym at least six times a week

Wears both shoes with no socks on his feet

And I hear he's on a new diet at watches what he eats

He's got his eyebrows plucked and his asshole bleached

Owns every single Ministry CD

Tribal tattoos and he don't know what it means

But I heard he makes you happy, so that's fine by me

But still, I'm just keepin' it real

Still lookin' at your Instagram and I'll be creepin' a lil'

I'll be tryin' not to double tap, from way back

'Cause I know that's where the trouble's at

Let me remind you of the days when

You used to hold my hand

And when we sipped champagne out of cider cans

I guess if you were Louis Lane, I wasn't Superman

Just a young boy tryin' to be loved

So let me give it to ya



I don't wanna know about your new man

'Cause if it was meant to me

You wouldn't be callin' me up tryin' to

'Cause I'm positive that he don't wanna know about me

I don't wanna know about your new man

We'll get there eventually

I know you're missin' all this kind of love

But I'm positive that he don't wanna know about me



Your new man rents a house in the 'burb

And wears a man bag on his shoulder, but I call it a purse

Every year, he goes to Málaga with all the fellas

Drinks beer, but has a six pack, I'm kinda jealous

He wears sunglasses indoors, in winter, at nighttime

And every time a rap song comes on, he makes a gang sign

Says, "Cheya!", boy never light up the room

But enough about him, girl, let's talk about you

You were the type of girl who sat beside the water readin'

Eatin' a packet of crisp, but you will never find you cheatin'

Now you're eatin' kale, hittin' the gym

Keepin' up with Kylie and Kim

In the back of the club, kissin' a boy that ain't him

Okay, you need to be alone

And if you wanna talk about it, you can call my phone

I just thought I would tell you, 'cause oughta know

You're still a young girl tryin' to be loved

So let me give it to ya



I don't wanna know about your new man

'Cause if it was meant to me

You wouldn't be callin' me up tryin' to

'Cause I'm positive that he don't wanna know about me

I don't wanna know about your new man

We'll get there eventually

I know you're missin' all this kind of love

But I'm positive that he don't wanna know about me



Baby, I'm not tryin' to ruin your week

But you act so differently

When you're with him, I know you're lonely

Please remember you're still free

To make the choice and leave

Don't call me up, you need to show me



I don't wanna know about your new man

'Cause if it was meant to be

You wouldn't be callin' me up tryin' to

'Cause I'm positive that he don't wanna know about me

I don't wanna know about your new man

We'll get there eventually

I know you're missin' all this kind of love

But I'm positive that he don't wanna know about me



But I'm positive that he don't wanna know about

But I'm positive that he don't wanna know about

I don't wanna know about your new man