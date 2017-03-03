Ed Sheeran - Perfect (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Perfect testo



I found a love for me

Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was

I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes you're holding mine



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight



Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fighting against all odds

I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be my girl, I'll be your man

I see my future in your eyes



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song

When you say you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see

Now I know I have met an angel to get with

And she looks perfect, no I don't deserve this

You look perfect tonight