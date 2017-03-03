Home #Ed Sheeran Video Ed Sheeran - Save Myself (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Save Myself testo

I gave all my oxygen to people that could breath
I gave many my money and now we don't even speak
I drove miles and miles, but would you do the same for me?
Oh, honestly?
Offered off my shoulder just for you to cry again
Gave you constant shelter and a bed to keep you warm
They gave me the heartache and in return I gave a wing
Its goes on and on and on

Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
My farewell
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

I gave you all my energy and I took away your pain
'Cause human beings are destined to radiate or dream
What time do we stand upon 'cause from here looks the same?
And only scars remain

Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
My farewell
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

But if don't
Then I'll go back
To where I'm rescuing a stranger
Just because they needed saving just like that
Oh, I'm here again
Between the devil and the danger
But I guess it's just my nature
My dad was wrong
'Cause I'm not like my mum
'Cause she'd just smile and I'm complaining in a song
But it helps
So before I save someone else
I've got to save myself

Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels
I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills
And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf
My farewell
So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself
And before I save someone else, I've got to save myself
And before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

