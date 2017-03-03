Ed Sheeran - Save Myself (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Save Myself testo



I gave all my oxygen to people that could breath

I gave many my money and now we don't even speak

I drove miles and miles, but would you do the same for me?

Oh, honestly?

Offered off my shoulder just for you to cry again

Gave you constant shelter and a bed to keep you warm

They gave me the heartache and in return I gave a wing

Its goes on and on and on



Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels

I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills

And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf

My farewell

So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself



I gave you all my energy and I took away your pain

'Cause human beings are destined to radiate or dream

What time do we stand upon 'cause from here looks the same?

And only scars remain



Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels

I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills

And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf

My farewell

So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself



But if don't

Then I'll go back

To where I'm rescuing a stranger

Just because they needed saving just like that

Oh, I'm here again

Between the devil and the danger

But I guess it's just my nature

My dad was wrong

'Cause I'm not like my mum

'Cause she'd just smile and I'm complaining in a song

But it helps

So before I save someone else

I've got to save myself



Life can get you down so I just numb the way it feels

I drown it with a drink and out of date prescription pills

And all the ones that love me they just left me on the shelf

My farewell

So before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

And before I save someone else, I've got to save myself

And before I save someone else, I've got to save myself