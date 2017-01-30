Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You testo



[Verse 1]

The club isn't the best place to find a lover

So the bar is where I go

Me and my friends at the table doing shots

Drinking faster and then we talk slow

Come over and start up a conversation with just me

And trust me I'll give it a chance now

Take my hand, stop

Put Van The Man on the jukebox

And then we start to dance

And now I'm singing like



[Pre-Chorus]

Girl, you know I want your love

Your love was handmade for somebody like me

Come on now, follow my lead

I may be crazy, don't mind me

Say, boy, let's not talk too much

Grab on my waist and put that body on me

Come on now, follow my lead

Come, come on now, follow my lead



[Chorus]

I'm in love with the shape of you

We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too

I'm in love with your body

And last night you were in my room

And now my bedsheets smell like you

Every day discovering something brand new

I'm in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I'm in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I'm in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I'm in love with your body

Every day discovering something brand new

I'm in love with the shape of you



[Verse 2]

One week in we let the story begin

We're going out on our first date

You and me are thrifty

So go all you can eat

Fill up your bag and I fill up a plate

We talk for hours and hours about the sweet and the sour

And how your family is doing okay

Leave and get in a taxi, then kiss in the backseat

Tell the driver make the radio play

And I'm singing like



[Pre-Chorus]

Girl, you know I want your love

Your love was handmade for somebody like me

Come on now, follow my lead

I may be crazy, don't mind me

Say, boy, let's not talk too much

Grab on my waist and put that body on me

Come on now, follow my lead

Come, come on now, follow my lead



[Chorus]

I'm in love with the shape of you

We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too

I'm in love with your body

And last night you were in my room

And now my bedsheets smell like you

Every day discovering something brand new

I'm in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I'm in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I'm in love with your body

Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i

I'm in love with your body

Every day discovering something brand new

I'm in love with the shape of you



[Bridge]

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on



[Chorus]

I'm in love with the shape of you

We push and pull like a magnet do

Although my heart is falling too

I'm in love with your body

Last night you were in my room

And now my bedsheets smell like you

Every day discovering something brand new

I'm in love with your body

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I'm in love with your body

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I'm in love with your body

Come on, be my baby, come on

Come on, be my baby, come on

I'm in love with your body

Every day discovering something brand new

I'm in love with the shape of you