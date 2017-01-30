Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You testo
[Verse 1]
The club isn't the best place to find a lover
So the bar is where I go
Me and my friends at the table doing shots
Drinking faster and then we talk slow
Come over and start up a conversation with just me
And trust me I'll give it a chance now
Take my hand, stop
Put Van The Man on the jukebox
And then we start to dance
And now I'm singing like
[Pre-Chorus]
Girl, you know I want your love
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Come on now, follow my lead
I may be crazy, don't mind me
Say, boy, let's not talk too much
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
Come on now, follow my lead
Come, come on now, follow my lead
[Chorus]
I'm in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I'm in love with your body
And last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I'm in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I'm in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I'm in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I'm in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I'm in love with the shape of you
[Verse 2]
One week in we let the story begin
We're going out on our first date
You and me are thrifty
So go all you can eat
Fill up your bag and I fill up a plate
We talk for hours and hours about the sweet and the sour
And how your family is doing okay
Leave and get in a taxi, then kiss in the backseat
Tell the driver make the radio play
And I'm singing like
[Pre-Chorus]
Girl, you know I want your love
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Come on now, follow my lead
I may be crazy, don't mind me
Say, boy, let's not talk too much
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
Come on now, follow my lead
Come, come on now, follow my lead
[Chorus]
I'm in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I'm in love with your body
And last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I'm in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I'm in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I'm in love with your body
Oh—i—oh—i—oh—i—oh—i
I'm in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I'm in love with the shape of you
[Bridge]
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
[Chorus]
I'm in love with the shape of you
We push and pull like a magnet do
Although my heart is falling too
I'm in love with your body
Last night you were in my room
And now my bedsheets smell like you
Every day discovering something brand new
I'm in love with your body
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I'm in love with your body
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I'm in love with your body
Come on, be my baby, come on
Come on, be my baby, come on
I'm in love with your body
Every day discovering something brand new
I'm in love with the shape of you
Altro su #Ed Sheeran
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud: guarda il video con la performance del cantautore agli MTV EMA 2014.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPer dire no alla violenza sulle donne, la redazione di AllSongs ha scelto 5 canzoni che in maniera diretta o indiretta trattano questo spinoso argomento.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran è stato paparazzato a Ibiza in compagnia della nuova fidanzata Athina Andrelos. I due si godono qualche giorno di vacanza al mare a bordo di uno...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoHai già un cantante che ti aiuta e ti guida nelle scelte di tutti i giorni? Sei sicuro di averlo scelto bene? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoRivivi l'esibizione di Ed Sheeran al Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon: il cantante ha riproposto dal vivo il suo ultimo singolo Photograph.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoForbes ha pubblicato la sua annuale classifica delle 100 celebrities che hanno guadagnato di più negli ultimi dodici mesi. Chi c'è al primo posto?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs