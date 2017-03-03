Ed Sheeran - Supermarket Flowers (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Supermarket Flowers testo



I took the supermarket flowers from the windowsill

I threw the day old tea from the cup

Packed up the photo album Matthew had made

Memories of a life that's been loved

Took the get well soon cards and stuffed animals

Poured the old ginger been down the sink

Dad always told me, "Don't you cry when you're down"

But mum, there's a tear every time that I blink



Oh I'm in pieces, it's tearing me up, but I know

A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved



So I'll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back we'll say Hallelujah

You're home



I fluffed the pillows, made the beds, stacked the chairs up

Folded your nightgowns neatly in a case

John says he'd drive then put his hand on my cheek

And wiped a tear from the side of my face



I hope that I see the world as you did cause I know

A life with love is a life that's been lived



So I'll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back we'll say Hallelujah

You're home

Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back we'll say Hallelujah

You're home