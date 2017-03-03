Ed Sheeran - What Do I Know? (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ed Sheeran - What Do I Know? testo
Ain't got a soapbox I can stand upon
But God gave me a stage, a guitar and a song
My daddy told me, "Son, don't you get involved in
Politics, religions or other people's quotes"
I'll paint the picture, let me set the scene
I know when I have children they will know what it means
And I pass on these things my family's given to me
Just love and understanding, positivity
We could change this whole world with a piano
Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat
And away we go
I'm just a boy with a one-man show
No university, no degree
But lord knows everybody's talking 'bout exponential growth
And the star monkey crashing in their portfolios
While I'll be sitting here with a song I wrote
Sing, love could change the world in a moment
But what do I know?
Love can change the world in a moment
But what do I know?
Love can change the world in a moment
The revolution's coming, it's a minute away
I saw people marching in the streets today
You know we are made up of love and hate
But both of them are balanced on a razor blade
I'll paint the picture, let me set the scene
I know, I'm all for people following their dreams
Just re-remember life is more than firrin' in your jeans
It's love and understanding, positivity
We could change this whole world with a piano
Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat
And away we go
I'm just a boy with a one-man show
No university, no degree
But lord knows everybody's talking 'bout exponential growth
And the star monkey crashing in their portfolios
While I'll be sitting here with a song I wrote
Sing, love could change the world in a moment
But what do I know?
Love can change the world in a moment
But what do I know?
Love can change the world in a moment
I'll paint the picture, let me set the scene
You know, the future's in the hands of you and me
So let's all get together, we can alle be free
Spread love and understanding, positivity
We could change this whole world with a piano
Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat
And away we go
I'm just a boy with a one-man show
No university, no degree
But lord knows everybody's talking 'bout exponential growth
And the star monkey crashing in their portfolios
While I'll be sitting here with a song I wrote
Sing, love could change the world in a moment
But what do I know?
Love can change the world in a moment
But what do I know?
Love can change the world in a moment
