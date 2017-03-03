Ed Sheeran - What Do I Know? (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - What Do I Know? testo



Ain't got a soapbox I can stand upon

But God gave me a stage, a guitar and a song

My daddy told me, "Son, don't you get involved in

Politics, religions or other people's quotes"



I'll paint the picture, let me set the scene

I know when I have children they will know what it means

And I pass on these things my family's given to me

Just love and understanding, positivity



We could change this whole world with a piano

Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat

And away we go

I'm just a boy with a one-man show

No university, no degree

But lord knows everybody's talking 'bout exponential growth

And the star monkey crashing in their portfolios

While I'll be sitting here with a song I wrote

Sing, love could change the world in a moment

But what do I know?

Love can change the world in a moment

But what do I know?

Love can change the world in a moment



The revolution's coming, it's a minute away

I saw people marching in the streets today

You know we are made up of love and hate

But both of them are balanced on a razor blade



I'll paint the picture, let me set the scene

I know, I'm all for people following their dreams

Just re-remember life is more than firrin' in your jeans

It's love and understanding, positivity



We could change this whole world with a piano

Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat

And away we go

I'm just a boy with a one-man show

No university, no degree

But lord knows everybody's talking 'bout exponential growth

And the star monkey crashing in their portfolios

While I'll be sitting here with a song I wrote

Sing, love could change the world in a moment

But what do I know?

Love can change the world in a moment

But what do I know?

Love can change the world in a moment



I'll paint the picture, let me set the scene

You know, the future's in the hands of you and me

So let's all get together, we can alle be free

Spread love and understanding, positivity



We could change this whole world with a piano

Add a bass, some guitar, grab a beat

And away we go

I'm just a boy with a one-man show

No university, no degree

But lord knows everybody's talking 'bout exponential growth

And the star monkey crashing in their portfolios

While I'll be sitting here with a song I wrote

Sing, love could change the world in a moment

But what do I know?

Love can change the world in a moment

But what do I know?

Love can change the world in a moment