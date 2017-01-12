Ella Vos - Down in Flames (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ella Vos - Down in Flames testo



Slippin' off the edge

Out of phase

Watchin' you pretend

We're OK

Every weekend we hitchhike to hell

and you only think of yourself



If we're going down,

We're going down in flames

Flying round the highway,

We're tryina get away

Don't speak,

I'll try to save us from ourselves

If were going down,

We're going down in flames

Going down in flames



Burnin' on your tongue

Every minute

We're too young

Couldn't see it

Every weekend we hitchhike to hell

and you only think of yourself



If we're going down,

We're going down in flames

Flying round the highway,

We're tryina get away

Don't speak,

I'll try to save us from ourselves

If were going down,

We're going down in flames

Going down in flames



Do you dream about me?

Looking to buy gold

Do you dream about me?

About me?

About me?



If we're going down,

We're going down in flames

Flying round the highway,

We're tryina get away

Don't speak,

I'll try to save us from ourselves

If were going down,

We're going down in flames

Going down in flames