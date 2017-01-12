Ella Vos - Down in Flames (Video ufficiale e testo)
Slippin' off the edge
Out of phase
Watchin' you pretend
We're OK
Every weekend we hitchhike to hell
and you only think of yourself
If we're going down,
We're going down in flames
Flying round the highway,
We're tryina get away
Don't speak,
I'll try to save us from ourselves
If were going down,
We're going down in flames
Going down in flames
Burnin' on your tongue
Every minute
We're too young
Couldn't see it
Every weekend we hitchhike to hell
and you only think of yourself
If we're going down,
We're going down in flames
Flying round the highway,
We're tryina get away
Don't speak,
I'll try to save us from ourselves
If were going down,
We're going down in flames
Going down in flames
Do you dream about me?
Do you dream about me?
About me?
About me?
If we're going down,
We're going down in flames
Flying round the highway,
We're tryina get away
Don't speak,
I'll try to save us from ourselves
If were going down,
We're going down in flames
Going down in flames
