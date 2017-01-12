Home #Ella Vos Video Ella Vos - Down in Flames (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Ella Vos - Down in Flames (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ella Vos - Down in Flames: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Ella Vos - Down in Flames testo

Slippin' off the edge
Out of phase
Watchin' you pretend
We're OK
Every weekend we hitchhike to hell
and you only think of yourself

If we're going down,
We're going down in flames
Flying round the highway,
We're tryina get away
Don't speak,
I'll try to save us from ourselves
If were going down,
We're going down in flames
Going down in flames

Burnin' on your tongue
Every minute
We're too young
Couldn't see it
Every weekend we hitchhike to hell
and you only think of yourself

If we're going down,
We're going down in flames
Flying round the highway,
We're tryina get away
Don't speak,
I'll try to save us from ourselves
If were going down,
We're going down in flames
Going down in flames

Do you dream about me?
Looking to buy gold
Do you dream about me?
About me?
About me?

If we're going down,
We're going down in flames
Flying round the highway,
We're tryina get away
Don't speak,
I'll try to save us from ourselves
If were going down,
We're going down in flames
Going down in flames

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Ella Vos

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs