Home #Elton John Video Elton John - Bennie and the Jets (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Elton John - Bennie and the Jets (Video ufficiale e testo)

Elton John - Bennie and the Jets: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Elton John - Bennie and the Jets testo

Hey kids, shake it loose together
The spotlight's hitting something
That's been known to change the weather
We'll kill the fatted calf tonight
So stick around
You're gonna hear electric music
Solid walls of sound

Say, Candy and Ronnie, have you seen them yet
But they're so spaced out, Bennie and the Jets
Oh but they're weird and they're wonderful
Oh Bennie she's really keen
She's got electric boots a mohair suit
You know I read it in a magazine
Bennie and the Jets

Hey kids, plug into the faithless
Maybe they're blinded
But Bennie makes them ageless
We shall survive, let us take ourselves along
Where we fight our parents out in the streets
To find who's right and who's wrong

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Elton John

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs