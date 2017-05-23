Elton John - Bennie and the Jets (Video ufficiale e testo)

Elton John - Bennie and the Jets testo



Hey kids, shake it loose together

The spotlight's hitting something

That's been known to change the weather

We'll kill the fatted calf tonight

So stick around

You're gonna hear electric music

Solid walls of sound



Say, Candy and Ronnie, have you seen them yet

But they're so spaced out, Bennie and the Jets

Oh but they're weird and they're wonderful

Oh Bennie she's really keen

She's got electric boots a mohair suit

You know I read it in a magazine

Bennie and the Jets



Hey kids, plug into the faithless

Maybe they're blinded

But Bennie makes them ageless

We shall survive, let us take ourselves along

Where we fight our parents out in the streets

To find who's right and who's wrong