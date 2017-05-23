Elton John - Tiny Dancer (Video ufficiale e testo)
Elton John - Tiny Dancer testo
Blue jean baby, L.A. lady, seamstress for the band
Pretty eyed, pirate smile, you'll marry a music man
Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand
And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand
Jesus freaks out in the street
Handing tickets out for God
Turning back she just laughs
The boulevard is not that bad
Piano man he makes his stand
In the auditorium
Looking on she sings the songs
The words she knows, the tune she hums
But oh how it feels so real
Lying here with no one near
Only you and you can hear me
When I say softly, slowly
Hold me closer tiny dancer
Count the headlights on the highway
Lay me down in sheets of linen
you had a busy day today
Blue jean baby, L.A. lady, seamstress for the band
Pretty eyed, pirate smile, you'll marry a music man
Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand
And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand
Altro su #Elton John
-
PubblicatoElton John - Your Song: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDurante i Grammy Awards 2013 Rihanna, Sting, Bruno Mars e i figli di Marley hanno condiviso il palco per un tributo al grande Bob: ascolta 'Could You Be Loved'.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoNel mondo della musica pop ci sono moltissime icone gay, ma quale ti rappresenta di più? Scoprilo con il nostro test!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoElton John - Nikita: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl grande Elton John ha recentemente confidato di essere impegnato nella lavorazione del nuovo ed atteso disco di Lady Gaga.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoElton John - Sacrifice: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs