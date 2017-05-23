Elton John - Tiny Dancer (Video ufficiale e testo)

Elton John - Tiny Dancer testo



Blue jean baby, L.A. lady, seamstress for the band

Pretty eyed, pirate smile, you'll marry a music man

Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand

And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand



Jesus freaks out in the street

Handing tickets out for God

Turning back she just laughs

The boulevard is not that bad



Piano man he makes his stand

In the auditorium

Looking on she sings the songs

The words she knows, the tune she hums



But oh how it feels so real

Lying here with no one near

Only you and you can hear me

When I say softly, slowly



Hold me closer tiny dancer

Count the headlights on the highway

Lay me down in sheets of linen

you had a busy day today



Blue jean baby, L.A. lady, seamstress for the band

Pretty eyed, pirate smile, you'll marry a music man

Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand

And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand