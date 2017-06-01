EMBRZ - Heartlines (feat. Meadowlark) (Video ufficiale e testo)

EMBRZ - Heartlines (feat. Meadowlark) testo



The last goodbye, your demon eyes

So you look away

The fear inside, had magnetised



You're falling, falling, falling

The years to come, they left you numb

So you look away



You could have been somebody else

You could have been somebody else



But I see you, I see you for the first time

I know this trembling in your heartlines

But I know, I know that you won't fight

Won't fight, now

You're laughing and breathing in the fake highs

I still see the trembling in your heartlines

But I know, I know that you won't fight

Won't fight, now



A web of lies, I realised

So you look at me

The smokey eyes, united lies

They falling, falling, falling



You could have been somebody else, oh

You could have been somebody else



