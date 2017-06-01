EMBRZ - Heartlines (feat. Meadowlark) (Video ufficiale e testo)
EMBRZ - Heartlines (feat. Meadowlark) testo
The last goodbye, your demon eyes
So you look away
The fear inside, had magnetised
You're falling, falling, falling
The years to come, they left you numb
So you look away
You could have been somebody else
You could have been somebody else
But I see you, I see you for the first time
I know this trembling in your heartlines
But I know, I know that you won't fight
Won't fight, now
You're laughing and breathing in the fake highs
I still see the trembling in your heartlines
But I know, I know that you won't fight
Won't fight, now
A web of lies, I realised
So you look at me
The smokey eyes, united lies
They falling, falling, falling
You could have been somebody else, oh
You could have been somebody else
But I see you, I see you for the first time
I know this trembling in your heartlines
But I know, I know that you won't fight
Won't fight, now
You're laughing and breathing in the fake highs
I still see the trembling in your heartlines
But I know, I know that you won't fight
Won't fight, now
But I see you, I see you for the first time
I know this trembling in your heartlines
But I know, I know that you won't fight
Won't fight, now
You're laughing and breathing in the fake highs
I still see the trembling in your heartlines
But I know, I know that you won't fight
Won't fight, now
