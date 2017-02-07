Home #Eric Prydz Video Eric Prydz - Every Day (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Eric Prydz - Every Day (Video ufficiale e testo)

Eric Prydz - Every Day: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Eric Prydz - Every Day testo

If every day goes like this
How do we survive

If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

If every day goes like this
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind

