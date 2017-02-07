Eric Prydz - Every Day (Video ufficiale e testo)
Eric Prydz - Every Day testo
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
If every day goes like this
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
If every day goes like this
How do we survive
We're working late on the night shift
To get peace of mind
