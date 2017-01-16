Fat Joe - Money Showers (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Fat Joe - Money Showers (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) testo
Joe Crack, Remy Ma
This is Dolla $ign, oh ya
Understand, they gotta understand a nigga
Got her on the town
Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand
You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town
Whenever I'm in town
Yeah, understand, they gotta understand a nigga
Got her on the town
Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand
You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town
Whenever I'm in town
Money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain
Whole lotta money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain
10 bands for the prettiest bitch
No hands if you really the shit
My nigga pretty new drop the music, he got something to say
Got her staring at the pole like election day
I make it rain on them hoes, I got that Amber vision
We in the back of the Rolls, her and Blac Chyna kissing
Give me a slice of the cake, I made it shower with dough
That's a whole lotta bread, you know it had to be Joe
Cathedral ceilings in the crib, got sinners in it
I had bitches eating pussy like it's dinner in it
No lie, see everything Gucci, we steady mobbing
Who else could turn a stripper into Tonya Harding?
Understand, they gotta understand a nigga
Got her on the town
Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand
You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town
Whenever I'm in town
Yeah, understand, they gotta understand a nigga
Got her on the town
Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand
You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town
Whenever I'm in town
Money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain
Whole lotta money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain
See you gotta understand I'm bad enough to take your husband
Bitch I fuck your man then give him back when I'm done, ugh
Front of my pussy on the back of his tongue
I ain't had love for a nigga since what happened to Pun
So if he fuck around and I don't happen to cum
Nigga you can be my ex, that's where I'm from
Man these funny style bitches, I be laughing at them
Hoes be grabbing his dick, I be grabbing his gun
Walking out the court, thumbs up, Jon Gotti
On my '93 Biggie shit, bullshit and party
Bitch claiming she the queen, what? Not hardly
Who the fuck gave you your crown bitch? Steve Harvey?
Understand, they gotta understand a nigga
Got her on the town
Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand
You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town
Whenever I'm in town
Yeah, understand, they gotta understand a nigga
Got her on the town
Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand
You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town
Whenever I'm in town
Money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain
Whole lotta money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain
Rain, rain, rain, rain
Rain, rain, rain, rain
(Why don't all the?)
(But why don't all the treat her?)
(Why?)
(But I like honesty what have I done to you?)
Altro su #Fat Joe
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoAll'evento di Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2013 hanno cantato Fall Out Boy con "My Songs Know What I Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)" e "The Phoenix", A Great...
Guarda la galleryGossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs