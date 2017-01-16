Fat Joe - Money Showers (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Fat Joe - Money Showers (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) testo



Joe Crack, Remy Ma

This is Dolla $ign, oh ya

Understand, they gotta understand a nigga

Got her on the town

Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand

You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town

Whenever I'm in town

Yeah, understand, they gotta understand a nigga

Got her on the town

Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand

You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town

Whenever I'm in town

Money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain

Whole lotta money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain



10 bands for the prettiest bitch

No hands if you really the shit

My nigga pretty new drop the music, he got something to say

Got her staring at the pole like election day

I make it rain on them hoes, I got that Amber vision

We in the back of the Rolls, her and Blac Chyna kissing

Give me a slice of the cake, I made it shower with dough

That's a whole lotta bread, you know it had to be Joe

Cathedral ceilings in the crib, got sinners in it

I had bitches eating pussy like it's dinner in it

No lie, see everything Gucci, we steady mobbing

Who else could turn a stripper into Tonya Harding?

Understand, they gotta understand a nigga

Got her on the town

Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand

You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town

Whenever I'm in town

Yeah, understand, they gotta understand a nigga

Got her on the town

Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand

You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town

Whenever I'm in town

Money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain

Whole lotta money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain



See you gotta understand I'm bad enough to take your husband

Bitch I fuck your man then give him back when I'm done, ugh

Front of my pussy on the back of his tongue

I ain't had love for a nigga since what happened to Pun

So if he fuck around and I don't happen to cum

Nigga you can be my ex, that's where I'm from

Man these funny style bitches, I be laughing at them

Hoes be grabbing his dick, I be grabbing his gun

Walking out the court, thumbs up, Jon Gotti

On my '93 Biggie shit, bullshit and party

Bitch claiming she the queen, what? Not hardly

Who the fuck gave you your crown bitch? Steve Harvey?

Understand, they gotta understand a nigga

Got her on the town

Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand

You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town

Whenever I'm in town

Yeah, understand, they gotta understand a nigga

Got her on the town

Every time I'm in your city, make 'em understand

You know how this shit gon' blow up whenever I'm in town

Whenever I'm in town

Money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain

Whole lotta money showers, rain, rain, rain, rain



Rain, rain, rain, rain

Rain, rain, rain, rain

(Why don't all the?)

(But why don't all the treat her?)

(Why?)

(But I like honesty what have I done to you?)