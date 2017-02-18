Flume - Enough (feat. Pusha T) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Flume - Enough (feat. Pusha T) testo



[Verse 1]

Yeah, King Push

I could tell you what the Porsche cost, what my wrist like

What a brick weigh, what your bitch like

Ace bottles and late models, niggas happy with the base model

Fashion God from fake model, they follow

I'm the culture, KRS in a 'Rosta

Poetry, Scott La Rock with the coca, I'm the joker

My bitch got the poker face, she a soldier

Might let you fuck just so she can show me the safe

Yugh! I did live through drug wars, open suicide doors

Fuck the bitch on mink floors but it ain't enough

Yugh! Seen the world on these tours, Porsche paying 'til I'm bored

Yugh! I partied off shores but it ain't enough



[Musical Interlude]



[Verse 2]

Motivate or I can be a menace, you got two choices

I got one chopper, I'm hearing voices

I'm seeing visions, these Rolls Royces

In arms reach, I come creep, these snakes are poisonous

Oyster perpetual lifestyle, look at the watch on me right now

Bezel blinding like a bright cloud

It's a drug dealer's dream

Everything that I say is everything that I mean

Let's weigh it up



[Musical Interlude]



[Verse 3]

Check, kilogram on the neck, money, power, respect

Real shooter's on deck, but it ain't enough

Yes, man I just got the text, she's just waiting, undressed

Her girlfriend brought the checks, she ain't enough

Everybody get the tech, all you niggas hit the deck

Bitches think he got next, but it ain't enough

Haters still wanna test, but I just say, "Fuck the rest"

Always gave her my best, but it ain't enough