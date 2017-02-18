Flume - Enough (feat. Pusha T) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Flume - Enough (feat. Pusha T) testo
[Verse 1]
Yeah, King Push
I could tell you what the Porsche cost, what my wrist like
What a brick weigh, what your bitch like
Ace bottles and late models, niggas happy with the base model
Fashion God from fake model, they follow
I'm the culture, KRS in a 'Rosta
Poetry, Scott La Rock with the coca, I'm the joker
My bitch got the poker face, she a soldier
Might let you fuck just so she can show me the safe
Yugh! I did live through drug wars, open suicide doors
Fuck the bitch on mink floors but it ain't enough
Yugh! Seen the world on these tours, Porsche paying 'til I'm bored
Yugh! I partied off shores but it ain't enough
[Musical Interlude]
[Verse 2]
Motivate or I can be a menace, you got two choices
I got one chopper, I'm hearing voices
I'm seeing visions, these Rolls Royces
In arms reach, I come creep, these snakes are poisonous
Oyster perpetual lifestyle, look at the watch on me right now
Bezel blinding like a bright cloud
It's a drug dealer's dream
Everything that I say is everything that I mean
Let's weigh it up
[Musical Interlude]
[Verse 3]
Check, kilogram on the neck, money, power, respect
Real shooter's on deck, but it ain't enough
Yes, man I just got the text, she's just waiting, undressed
Her girlfriend brought the checks, she ain't enough
Everybody get the tech, all you niggas hit the deck
Bitches think he got next, but it ain't enough
Haters still wanna test, but I just say, "Fuck the rest"
Always gave her my best, but it ain't enough
Altro su #Flume
-
PubblicatoIl concerto di Flume al Lollapalooza Chicago United States 2016-07-31
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoL'album di Flume, "Skin", l'ha portato alla conquista del suo primo Grammy per il miglior album dance/elettronico.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoFlume - Never Be Like You (feat. Kai): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl produttore australiano concede una punta di sapore ai suoi followers sul popolare social network. Il 2017 nel breve teaser registrato nel suo studio...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoFlume - Say It (feat. Tove Lo): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSkin è il secondo album del DJ e producer australiano Flume. Al disco hanno preso parte tantissimi ospiti di primo livello. Flume si esibirà il 21 giugno a...
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs