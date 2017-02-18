Flume - Fantastic (feat. Dave Glass Animals) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Flume - Fantastic (feat. Dave Glass Animals) testo



[Verse 1]

Life is wrapped up in plastics, classic

Fucking fantastic

Television show a sitcom classic

Fuzzy screen static



Bad milk

Got my raisin bread, tasting bad

Getting fantastic

Say you'll go, say you're someone imagined

That's looking tragic



[?]

Be your own bastard*

Don’t get another boring number ten*

What a romantic



Take a bite it's relaxing, hands crack

Heart is full on acid

Jenny bitching bout her ex again, making sense

Melodramatics



Need a hit, need to sit, need to get away

Intergalactic

Warm, fast, be escaping me, escaping me

Left in the attic

When I'm stoned I'm never whole again, whole again

It's automatic

Mama says I should get a date, who's, wait-

Fucking fantastic