Flume - Fantastic (feat. Dave Glass Animals) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Flume - Fantastic (feat. Dave Glass Animals) testo

[Verse 1]
Life is wrapped up in plastics, classic
Fucking fantastic
Television show a sitcom classic
Fuzzy screen static

Bad milk
Got my raisin bread, tasting bad
Getting fantastic
Say you'll go, say you're someone imagined
That's looking tragic

[?]
Be your own bastard*
Don’t get another boring number ten*
What a romantic

Take a bite it's relaxing, hands crack
Heart is full on acid
Jenny bitching bout her ex again, making sense
Melodramatics

Need a hit, need to sit, need to get away
Intergalactic
Warm, fast, be escaping me, escaping me
Left in the attic
When I'm stoned I'm never whole again, whole again
It's automatic
Mama says I should get a date, who's, wait-
Fucking fantastic

