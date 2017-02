Flume - Weekend (feat. Moses Sumney) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Flume - Weekend (feat. Moses Sumney) testo



Our love, was a weekend on the water

Silly me, for thinking you would want me longer

My love, found a home under the water

Glory be, 'tis the season for a slaughter



Girls will never know what they want, there's no sorrow now

Once you love your mistake, got you sorry right now

If I had it all my way, I'd be with you right now

Haunted by a memory, yes I'm with you right now