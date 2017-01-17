From First to Last - Make War (Video ufficiale e testo)
From First to Last - Make War testo
Nobody else
Can miss fuckin' with their name
So I'll come out and lay waste to good taste for you babe
Hate comes easy
But with you I come hard
Happy anniversary from the bottom of my credit card
Who was that inside you?
That made me feel so cock strong?
I wish the truth could do to you
What your snapchat put me through
Woman, I make war to you
If you give a fuck enough
You'd make war too
God damn, is this routine to you?
Woman...
I'm so bored
Of digging your trenches
When all this time it was for your affection, that's a lesson
Sometimes you gotta leave that goddamned thing right where you lost it
I don't dig up the living corpses - I've seen whore kids - I just caught them
Woman, I make war to you
If you give a fuck enough
You'd make war too
God damn, is this routine to you?
Woman...
Who was that inside you
That made me feel so gone
From your smiles to your core
All I see is love gone
From your smile to your core
Get off the bed and out the door
All I see...
All I see is love gone
From your smile to your core
Get off the bed and out the door
All I see...
All I see is love gone
Woman, I make war to you
If you give a fuck enough
You'd make war too
You'd make war too
You'd make war too
You'd make war too
