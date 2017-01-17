From First to Last - Make War (Video ufficiale e testo)

From First to Last - Make War testo



Nobody else

Can miss fuckin' with their name

So I'll come out and lay waste to good taste for you babe

Hate comes easy

But with you I come hard

Happy anniversary from the bottom of my credit card



Who was that inside you?

That made me feel so cock strong?

I wish the truth could do to you

What your snapchat put me through



Woman, I make war to you

If you give a fuck enough

You'd make war too

God damn, is this routine to you?

Woman...



I'm so bored

Of digging your trenches

When all this time it was for your affection, that's a lesson

Sometimes you gotta leave that goddamned thing right where you lost it

I don't dig up the living corpses - I've seen whore kids - I just caught them



Woman, I make war to you

If you give a fuck enough

You'd make war too

God damn, is this routine to you?

Woman...



Who was that inside you

That made me feel so gone

From your smiles to your core

All I see is love gone

From your smile to your core

Get off the bed and out the door

All I see...

All I see is love gone

From your smile to your core

Get off the bed and out the door

All I see...

All I see is love gone



Woman, I make war to you

If you give a fuck enough

You'd make war too

You'd make war too

You'd make war too

You'd make war too