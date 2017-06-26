Future - Pie (feat. Chris Brown) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Future - Pie (feat. Chris Brown) testo



[Intro: Future & Chris Brown]

Freebandz

Pie Pie

Pie Pie

Pie Pie

Make her sorry, you should know

The kinda chick you'll never be alone (Yeah)

Make her sorry, you should know

You're so so full, you let the side go



[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying, it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (One time)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time



[Verse 1: Chris Brown]

Baby, fuck it up

It's your birthday, go ahead, put that cake on me

Diamonds and zeros, I'll be your hero, ain't no cape for me

All you niggas lame, I ain't gotta pay (Shit)

You know talk is cheap

Ain't talking money, ain't no conversating

I've been leaning all day, I'm faded

And she been feening all day, but can't take dick

Sipping out a 2 litre, put an 8 in it

White linen on my pillow, put her face in it

Baby, fuck it up and do what you like

All these drugs in my body got me seeing double

Menage a Trois, double trouble

(This should be fun)



[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time



[Verse 2: Future]

Gassing up on lean and good thirst

Lap dance getting pie on my t shirt

She know how to fuck, yeah

She ain't looking for true love here

Let her see a million, she don't wanna go

I roll a hundred deep, we like sharing hoes

Caviar on your plate, girl wipe your nose

I had a chance for your three [??]



[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time



[Bridge: Future]

She could never be loyal (Loyal)

But she's so fine (So fine)

She gon' make a nigga spoil her (Spoil her)

Just to keep her on the side (On the side)

I just want to taste her water

Freebandz

Let's stay hydrated

Girl, I got a main thing at the house (Number one)

Tell me, can you stay down?



[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

I turn the side piece to a 9 piece

She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine

I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)

Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time



[Outro: Future]

Freebandz

Freebandz