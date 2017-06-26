Home #Future Video Future - Pie (feat. Chris Brown) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Future - Pie (feat. Chris Brown) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Future - Pie (feat. Chris Brown)

Future - Pie (feat. Chris Brown) testo

[Intro: Future & Chris Brown]
Freebandz
Pie Pie
Pie Pie
Pie Pie
Make her sorry, you should know
The kinda chick you'll never be alone (Yeah)
Make her sorry, you should know
You're so so full, you let the side go

[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying, it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (One time)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

[Verse 1: Chris Brown]
Baby, fuck it up
It's your birthday, go ahead, put that cake on me
Diamonds and zeros, I'll be your hero, ain't no cape for me
All you niggas lame, I ain't gotta pay (Shit)
You know talk is cheap
Ain't talking money, ain't no conversating
I've been leaning all day, I'm faded
And she been feening all day, but can't take dick
Sipping out a 2 litre, put an 8 in it
White linen on my pillow, put her face in it
Baby, fuck it up and do what you like
All these drugs in my body got me seeing double
Menage a Trois, double trouble
(This should be fun)

[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

[Verse 2: Future]
Gassing up on lean and good thirst
Lap dance getting pie on my t shirt
She know how to fuck, yeah
She ain't looking for true love here
Let her see a million, she don't wanna go
I roll a hundred deep, we like sharing hoes
Caviar on your plate, girl wipe your nose
I had a chance for your three [??]

[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

[Bridge: Future]
She could never be loyal (Loyal)
But she's so fine (So fine)
She gon' make a nigga spoil her (Spoil her)
Just to keep her on the side (On the side)
I just want to taste her water
Freebandz
Let's stay hydrated
Girl, I got a main thing at the house (Number one)
Tell me, can you stay down?

[Chorus: Future Chris Brown]
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time
I turn the side piece to a 9 piece
She out lying it shouldn't even matter, she mine
I told her baby, fuck it up, one time (Fuck it up)
Baby, baby, fuck it up, one time

[Outro: Future]
Freebandz
Freebandz

