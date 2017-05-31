G-Eazy - Eyes Closed (Video ufficiale e testo)

G-Eazy - Eyes Closed testo



Yeah



[Johnny Yukon (G-Eazy):]

Did this shit with my eyes closed

Made it here with my eyes closed

Spend a mil with my eyes closed

And I made it back with my eyes closed

With my eyes closed

I got my hands inside and my eyes closed (eyes closed)

Yeah, yeah, I did it all with my eyes closed

Switchin' lanes with my eyes closed

I'm the realest one, I know

This is that life that I die for

I swear I wrote this shit with my eyes closed

And my eyes closed

I got my hands inside and my eyes closed (eyes closed)

Yeah, I did it all with my eyes closed (aye, aye, Gerald)



[G-Eazy:]

S.O.P, Gucci, nice clothes

One me, five hoes, 'cause they all go where this guy goes

My team full of psychos

Drunk text full of typos

Uber pull up fill up with bad bitches

Hollywood hills-type hoes

If it's heat, then I'll pick a beat, then I'll write a rap, then I'll hit the bong

Ten minutes passed, would you look at that? I just did a song

And I'll come correct, I can't name a time that I did it wrong

They couldn't get done so they hit me up and I did it for 'em

Do this shit with my hands tied and my eyes closed

Just leave it to me, trust me it's nothing, it's easy to me

I can be what you need me to be

I just married the game, that bitch ain't never cheated on me

King of the caps, now they speakin' on me

But you rappers is broke but that's none of my business

I'm just sippin' my tea



[Johnny Yukon:]

Did this shit with my eyes closed

Made it here with my eyes closed

Spend a mil with my eyes closed

And I made it back with my eyes closed

With my eyes closed

I got my hands inside and my eyes closed

Yeah, I did it all with my eyes closed

Switchin' lanes with my eyes closed

I'm the realest one, I know

This is that life that I die for

I swear I wrote this shit with my eyes closed

And my eyes closed

I got my hands inside and my eyes closed

Yeah, I did it all with my eyes closed



[G-Eazy:]

The life, I chose, only play, my roles

Only drive, my roads

I'm always grounded, five toes

Always packed, my shows

See the money, mind blows

Car swangin', sideshows

They always jockin', my flows

They couldn't walk a mile inside of my soles

Michelle, Barack, and Joe, that's really squad goals

And I'm so drunk and high, look like my eyes closed

I fucked that bitch, she ugly so my eyes closed

I've been a G.O.A.T, it's easy, not difficult

And fuck whoever didn't vote

Wanna meet Ivanka, then elope

Turn around, have her stiff the dope

Think I give a fuck? Bitch, I don't

A reminder, just a note

This might be the realest shit I wrote in awhile



[Johnny Yukon:]

Did this shit with my eyes closed

Made it here with my eyes closed

Spend a mil with my eyes closed

And I made it back with my eyes closed

With my eyes closed

I got my hands inside and my eyes closed

Yeah, I did it all with my eyes closed

Switchin' lanes with my eyes closed

I'm the realest one, I know

This is that life that I die for

I swear I wrote this shit with my eyes closed

And my eyes closed

I got my hands inside and my eyes closed

Yeah, I did it all with my eyes closed